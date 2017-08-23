5 U.S. Wineries That Are Surprisingly Family-Friendly

Let’s be honest, sometimes we need a vacation from family vacation. But you can’t just ditch the kids and hit the vineyards for some one-on-one time with your favorite varietal…right? Of course not. But you can bring them with you. From grape juice tastings to petting zoos, there’s something for everyone at these gorgeous wineries, including that glass of red you totally needed.

MARTHA CLARA VINEYARDS

MARTHA CLARA VINEYARDS IN NORTH FORK, LI

Set within the rolling meadows of a Thoroughbred farm, this winery has horse-and-carriage rides and a petting zoo. Aka, your kids will be perfectly happy tagging along. Even your furry friend is invited for Canine and Vines events. But if you happen to be one of the lucky ones who landed a babysitter for the day, opt to book a private tasting room.

FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA WINERY

FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA WINERY IN GEYSERVILLE, CA

Bocce ball, backgammon, chess, checkers — your kids will have ample choices to keep them busy. But the main event is the two massive pools in the center of a gorgeous garden. And when everyone’s Marco Polo-ed themselves out, grab some shade in Francis Ford’s movie gallery, full of quirky memorabilia like Oscars and Don Corleone’s desk from The Godfather.

THE WINE WRANGLER

CASTORO CELLARS IN TEMPLETON, CA

While you enjoy organically made vino (don’t miss the famous Zinfandels) and live music, little ones can sip on grape juice, play some corn hole or get busy with a coloring book. But when it comes to the 18-hole disc golf course that winds through the picturesque vineyards, you’ll probably want to channel your inner kid and play along.

FINGER LAKES WINE COUNTRY

BARRINGTON CELLARS IN PENN YAN, NY

It doesn’t get more adorable than a grape juice tasting at this vineyard that overlooks Lake Keuka. Yep, kiddos can sample two types of grape juice: a red blend made from Concord, DeChaunac and Vincent grapes or a white blend of Diamond and Delaware varietals. Best of all, it’s free. Meanwhile, for $5 adults can choose five wine samples and take home a keepsake glass. Not bad.

ZACA MESA

ZACA MESA WINERY & VINEYARDS IN LOS OLIVOS, CA

Psst, this vineyard is in a climate that mimics the ideal setting for growing Rhône varietals (Grenache, Carignan, Mourvedre and Cinsault), so serious winos: Try the Syrah. And don’t worry: Those less enthusiastic oenophiles tagging along will be busy with the giant, life-size chessboard while you taste. . Later, you can all hang on the lawn listening to live music and eating from local food trucks.