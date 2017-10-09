5 Warning Signs Your Back Pain Is Actually Caused From Your Pelvic Floor

Are you sick and tired of your back pain limiting your workouts and your active lifestyle?!

Listen, I totally understand. I was just like you. I would run and go to the gym to stay in shape but along with that came a nagging pain in my back and a tightness in my hips that wouldn't go away.

I would stretch everyday and do ab exercises but nothing seemed to work or at least it wouldn't work long term because the pain and stiffness would always return.

Well something I didn't realize and you may not realize either is your pain may be caused by your pelvic floor.

Pelvic floor dysfunction can present itself as low back or hip pain.

But don't worry because this is a good thing! Especially if you have been doing things for your back with no relief.

Because now you will know why. Now you will know why just ab exercises and stretching is not going to work and NOW you can actually do something for it. Something that WILL work.

So with that said, here’s the 5 warning signs to know if you back pain is actually caused from your pelvic floor.

1) You Accidentally Pee (urinary stress incontinence) With Running, Jumping, Laughing, Coughing or Sneezing.

This is actually very common but not normal and is a sign of a poorly working pelvic floor.

Many women think this is just a part of life after having children but it IS NOT. It means that your pelvic floor is not working right and it can eventually lead to more issues such as worsening back and/or hip pain.

And let me make this very clear... KEGELS WILL NOT HELP THIS!

If you are doing kegels STOP. For the majority of us we leak because our pelvic floor is too tight and doing kegels will just make this worse.

2) You Hold Belly Button to Spine (or stomach in)

Truth be told this is one I learned only recently BUT it is a major warning sign.

Every workout program, every trainer I have gone to, every article I have read on google all tell you to "hold belly button to spine" during workouts. They may also say "keep your back flat on the floor" during core workouts.

This, however, is destroying your pelvic floor!

By keeping belly button to spine or abs in your breath is not getting down to the pelvic floor and therefore stressing it out causing back and/or hip pain as well as accidental peeing with running, laughing, coughing, sneezing or laughing.

3) You Stand With Your Butt Tucked Under or Clench Your Butt

Look in the mirror and check out your butt. Is it flat?

So many women stand with their butt's tucked under or they clench their butt while standing, walking, running and exercising. Clenching your butt, however, will make your glutes weak and therefore cause you back or hip pain.

4) Your Hips Always Feel Tight

Do you have a stiffness in your hips? This can be a sign of a poorly functioning pelvic floor and weak glutes.

And just stretching your hips will not take care of this issue. Stiffness is a sign of an injury somewhere else and the only way to loosen your hips and keep them loose and painfree is to fix your pelvic floor and glutes.

5) You Stand With Your Weight In Your Heels

Pay attention to the way you stand. Is most of your weight in your heels?

This is a sign of pelvic floor dysfunction because all your weight and all the pressure is going through the back of your pelvic floor.

NOW, if you have any of these warning signs they can be fixed. ..

BUT if these warning signs are ignored it can lead to even more pain and potential disability ahead. If not taking care of now one day you may have to stop running. You may not be able to go to the gym. You may not be able to keep up with your kids. You may not be able to take walks with your husband and go on family trips and vacations.

But like I said don't worry if you have one of these signs because I am going to help you heal from it and lead an active pain free life forever.

So first of all what the fitness industry is telling you to do like belly button to spine and tucking your butt under is making your back pain worse.

And how you are told to strengthen your abs to decrease your pain.....well that is not exactly true either.

(BTW don't worry...I will never tell you not to workout or follow any of those fitness professionals. But I will explain to you what is good for your body so you can modify those programs so you are able to do them forever.)

Listen, your body is made to stay active for life. We just have to get it back there. Because I know you never want to miss out on playing with your kids or socializing with your friends.

All it takes is the correct simple technique to make your body perform the way it was meant to...and by doing that you can stay active for life!

So if you have one of these warning signs and you don't want to risk your pain getting worse and really limiting everything you want to do in your life join my FREE 4 Day Fit For Life Series.

In this free series I will give you tips and advice to decrease hip/back pain, eliminate accidental peeing and help you become more fit and active then ever.

I promise you will see a huge difference my techniques can make to your life.