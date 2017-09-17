5 ways a business can make greater profits by having a sustainable waste plan

“Our goal is to Waste Nothing”

Yitzi: What is Elytus’ “Backstory”?

Founded in January 2007 in Columbus, OH, Elytus' mission is to Waste Nothing. Using a proprietary software, WINStream, Elytus is able to audit how much and what type of waste it’s clients are producing, and how much waste is being diverted away from landfills. Their program is designed to facilitate information exchange, contractual enforcement and administrative tasks resulting in an integrated community achieving significant cost savings, productivity increases and environmental control. In its ten years of business Elytus has saved its clients over 175,000 administrative hours, 20 million trees, and over 11 million dollars.

Helmed by 30-year-old President Matthew S. Hollis, Elytus boasts a client roster of over 50 restaurant and grocery store chains, servicing over 10,000 locations through the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Implementing its philosophy of "Waste Nothing" from the inside out, Elytus' office is becoming a zero-waste facility constructed out of reclaimed, recycled material complete with car charging stations and other sustainable amenities.

Yitzi: How have you helped guide the world towards greater sustainability?

Our goal is to Waste Nothing. As such, we partner with our clients to help them Waste Nothing through the implementation of our WINstream software. Once in place, our customers have the ability to identify and track their waste program much closer than they ever have before. With this data, we’re able to partner with them and help them think more strategically about the resources that they’re generating as a byproduct of their operations. Assisting them to manage and measure their recycling and diversion rates ultimately allows them to reduce the amount of materials they send to the landfill each year. Through this software and service process, we’ve assisted our clients to save the equivalent of over 20 Million trees.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire for their efforts towards sustainability and why?

One of the privileges of my job is that I get to meet hundreds of sustainability advocates every year. I also get to see dozens of different unique and innovative projects that individuals and companies are doing each year to become more sustainable. Through this experience I’ve realized there is a subsection of sustainability heroes that are moving the needle every day, quietly. They’re not publicizing their efforts but they are truly improving our planet through the implementations of these projects and policies. These individuals are taking risks on innovative new technologies that aren’t always delivering a cost savings in the beginning, but through several iterations could have a big impact. Those “unsung heroes” so to speak have always been the group I’ve admired most.

Yitzi: Can you please share 5 ways a business can make greater profits by having a sustainable waste plan.

1. Start Recycling.

We see thousands of businesses that don’t recycle even the basic commodities of cardboard, paper and plastics. Recycling isn’t free but is typically cheaper than trash since the material has a value when consolidated and sold. We had a customer that was facing yet another disposal increase as a result of rising landfill costs and they were looking for some relief on their budget. At the time they weren’t recycling and were concerned about the burden it would cause on their staff. Elytus partnered with them to identify the opportunity, create the training program and roll out the implementation. As a result they successfully avoided an increase in cost and saw a cost decrease to their bottom line. This decrease turned into straight profit for the business.

2. Understand your Waste Stream

Having a waste audit conducted can help you identify what you’re throwing away and why. One of our customers was having issues getting enough waste services to keep up with the amount of materials they were generating. At the time they were recycling cardboard but not much else. As a retailer they generated a lot of film plastic which is takes up a lot of space in a dumpster. Through the waste audit we helped them identify how much plastic they were generating. Elytus partnered with them to implement a baler for this plastic which they eventually sold and obtained a rebate on. As a result they saved money by reducing their waste services and actually got paid for the material they were generating which was a double bonus to their bottom line profitability.

3. Know your Waste Generation Habits

We had a customer with a restaurant location in a very popular tourist destination. When the summer months were there the restaurant saw booming business but come winter the business slowed significantly. The location had appropriately sized their dumpsters and pickup days to match the amount of business they were doing in the summer but never thought to ramp down those services in the winter. With our software we were able to create a correlation between the restaurant’s sales and how much waste they were generating. We then reviewed that against the restaurant’s contracted waste services and recommended some adjustments to both their trash and recycling services to be in line with their sales. This resulted in them only paying for the service they needed which was a significant reduction to their overall expenses.

4. Negotiate your Contracts

A lot of our customers think of waste like a utility. They don’t understand that there is an opportunity to negotiate with the service vendors in the area. We brought on a retail customer that had never negotiated any of their trash contracts and typically accepted the first quote that they got back on the business. Over time we were able to conduct competitive events for each of their contracts as they expired or were terminated. This resulted in a 30% cost savings on their overall waste program and in most cases they were able to stay with the same vendor.

5. Audit your Invoices

It seems like a simple task but waste invoices are known for being cryptic and hard to understand. We had a school district approach us looking for ways to better manage their costs. They were already recycling and had in their contract to reduce services in line with the summer months. However, nobody had ever audited the invoices from the vendor and it turns out that the vendor was charging them in error the summer months for the full services despite not performing them. Through a comprehensive audit we were able to identify this and work with the vendor to negotiate a settlement for the back owed credits while renegotiating the contract moving forward. This resulted in a significant amount of resources being returned to their budget while putting in processes to prevent it from happening in the future.