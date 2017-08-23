5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Spend Less And Save More Money.

The Holy Web

So, you have decided to go out on a limb and become your own boss. Congratulations! I can imagine your heart racing in excitement and your head filled with grandiose thoughts of becoming the next silicon valley mogul – or whoever your entrepreneurial idol is.

Still, to be forewarned is to be forearmed.

As an entrepreneur, you need to be ready for stress, risky investments, inconsistent and unpredictable working hours, as well as unavailable support systems. However, your greatest challenge would be the lack of steady financial support.

Successful entrepreneurs understand the value of a penny, and have perfected the art of spending less from an already tight shoestring budget, while saving as much as they possibly can through ingenious means. So, if you want to go from being a budding entrepreneur to a savvy capitalist mogul, you must learn how to pinch, save and better manage your money.

Let’s see some ways we can help you save money on your entrepreneurship journey.

1. Never Lease Office Space

Except your business has to do with retail, and you have absolutely nowhere else to store your goods, work from home until you have significantly grown, and your apartment has become too cramped for you and your employees. Even if you need to store goods for retail business, have you thought of using your attic, basement or garage?

Renting an office space can be quite costly – literally and figuratively - and unnecessary. Apart from the rent paid, you would also have to think of maintenance, energy bills, water bills, and other expenses you needn’t have incurred while working from home.

Instead of leasing, work from home, a shop, a co-working space, a library, even a park. If you need an office for face-to-face meetings with specific clients, rent executive suites for only the number of days needed – whether 1 or 3 days. Save and keep saving the money you would have used for rent until you absolutely must have an office.

2. Avoid Hiring Fulltime Employees As Much As Possible.

Yes, it can be very flattering to be a boss and have people work constantly under you. However, except an employee’s job is needed full-time, it is financial common sense to hire simply when needed.

Use legal independent contractors or contract staffs that come in to work only when business is booming, and are paid per season. Hire interns and undergraduates who will work for free or next to nothing in exchange for learning the ropes and gaining experience.

Hire sales representatives based on commission only. Instead of employing your own representatives full time, and worry about the cost of salaries, operating costs, logistics, benefits and incentives, source for independent sales representatives who are paid commission while still being effective.

3. Learn To Make Important Purchases In Advance.

Differentiating between needs and wants is an important art every entrepreneur should perfect. When you have drawn up your list of needs, ensure they are purchased upfront - and on time.

Delayed necessities usually end up costing more in the end, than if you had simply gotten them at the beginning. If you need to purchase plane tickets for a trip, it would make financial sense to pay for your ticket well in advance.

For example, flights to Tel Aviv in Israel will be naturally costlier if purchased during the last minutes than when it’s purchased months ago.

Buying them at dying minutes costs more – financially and stress wise – than if you purchase them ahead of time.

Insurance is another example of such important purchase. Delay in getting suitable insurance could be disastrous to you and your business.

Protect yourself by buying insurance early and upfront, and save your money long-term.

4. Keep A Spending Record Of Every Single Penny That Leaves Your Business.

With entrepreneurs who are wet behind the ears, there’s a tendency to keep financial records of their big league items, while ignoring purchases that seem to be ‘inconsequential.’

Well, the saying, “Little drops of water make a mighty ocean” rings very true, especially in bookkeeping. A dollar here for office pins, another one for board tacks, yet a few more for the day’s newspapers – and you have run up quite a tab.

Apart from helping you establish a budget, keeping a daily, weekly and monthly spending documentation gives you clear evidence of your spending habits. It reveals previously unnoticed areas that might be gulping your money, and helps you save more by showing you somewhat unnecessary expenses that you might need to cut down on or eliminate altogether.

5. Go Cheap. Buy Free.

As an entrepreneur, you don’t have to break the bank to purchase software or advertising. For every aspect of your company, there are hundreds, if not thousands of software you can maximize to run your business professionally.

Take full advantage of free software, trial downloads, and if you can’t get the full product, maximize the limited editions available. Explore the manufacturers’ sites of products you need, and make the most of their free trial download.

Ad wise, instead of expensive print, radio and television advertisements, think social media and social campaigns. Relatively free or cheap, these channels would help you in massively promoting your business to your target audience, while saving money intended for the more expensive alternatives.

6. Have Contingency Accounts for your Business.

Learn the habit of saving for the rainy days. I call this strategic contingency savings.

When you save for the rainy days you cover yourself and the future of your business from unnecessary harm and last minutes spending.

Entrepreneurs who prepare for mistakes and hazardous situations are the ones who stay longer in business. Unknowing and unplanned faults have closed down a lot of businesses.

According to a lawyer at Tulsa Personal Injury Attorney, “It’s a wise decision to have a growing cash reserve for contingencies, especially cash kept apart for your business to use to fend itself when it’s involved in any issue that may dent her branding.”