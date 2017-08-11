5 Ways Exceptional Customer Service Can Make Your Business Outstanding

The Customer Service department of a company is one of the most important departments in the company. It is where customers or clients can make inquiries about the products or services offered by the company, log complaints, or make a general inquiry about the business itself.

If you are a business owner, you can benefit maximally from this department if you offer your customers or clients memorable customer service. In what ways can offering top-notch customer service impact your business positively?

Here are five ways you can benefit from it:

1. It guarantees you better branding

When people are satisfied with your customer service, they won’t keep the secret to themselves. Be rest assured that they will relate their memorable experience to their neighbors, friends, family, or colleagues. That word-of-mouth promotion can do a lot of good for your business.

While you can get increased mention and popularity from words of mouth, the Internet can provide you with more customers through positive reviews on social media sites and other online communities. With social media, your brand can get immense popularity within a short period through positive consumers’ comments, likes, and shares. The more exposure you get from satisfied customers, the more people that will be willing to check you out.

Your brand will be well-polished as more people can count on your customer service to bail them out of their predicament. The success story of Amazon is a testimony to the power of good customer service as a tool for better branding.

On the other hand, a poor customer service will give your brand a negative image in your consumers’ minds. That highlights how huge the impact of good customer service on your brand can be.

2. It ensures customer retention

The ability to retain customers is one of the hallmarks of a great business. It is a proof that the business has great value for the customers.

A study revealed the relationship between good customer support and customer retention. Businesses lose about 10-20% of its customers annually. This is attributed to many factors such as the death of some customers, some of the customers are no longer in need of the product or service, some are lost to competitors or unhappy over the product itself. However, the most important factor, according to the study, is bad customer support. This is responsible for about 68% of the loss of suctomers.

So, if your customers are dissatisfied with the treatment meted out to them by your customer support group, it increases your chances of losing them. On the other hand, you will retain them if they are satisfied with your service.

3. Repeat customers

According to Derek Doddridge, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Quality Co,“If you have a good reputation for providing an awesome customer service to your customers, your customers will find it difficult to stop patronizing you. They will always want the best service and as such, will pledge their loyalty to you. In addition to personal purchases from your established customers, you can also get referral purchases through the indirect promotion done via words of mouth for your business”.

In an article titled “How Customer Service Can Impact Your Business,” Deborah Edwards-Onoro wrote that when customers are satisfied with your service, they will help you to improve your business’ bottom line by returning to you regularly for repeat business.

A study conducted by Harvard Business Review supported this assertion. According to the study, customers who claim to have a satisfying customer support from a brand spend about 140% more than their counterparts with negative customer support experience.

4. Increased revenue

You started your business with a goal: achieve financial success. That is within your reach if you put all earnest effort to make your business succeed. Having an enviable and efficient customer service department is one of the easiest ways to see a surge in your revenue. When you have all other factors in place and in control, a good customer service will be the icing on the cake, the essential part of your business strategy that will lead to improved sales and patronage. Excellent customer service will ensure the retention of your existing customers and increase your chances of increasing your customer base. The increased customer base will lead to a corresponding increase in purchase and revenue.

A report showed that 7 out of every 10 American consumers are willing to spend extra bucks to retain their patronage of a company that can offer them a satisfying customer support. That goes a long way to highlight the importance of having a reputable customer service reputation.

In another study, it was revealed that you can boost your profit by as much as 125% if you can increase your customer retention by as low as 5%. That sums it up.

5. It ensures business growth