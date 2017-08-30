5 Ways Technology is Changing the Healthcare Industry

There have been an explosive technological development in the healthcare industry over the last couple of decades. MRI, CT scans, PET scans, X-rays, and many other technological devices form what we define today as a “modern hospital”. However, latest advancements reveal some insanely cool technologies that are set to revolutionize the entire industry in years to come, some of which will impact even other industries for the next few decades.

From biomechatronics to the democratization of medical care, here are five ways technological advancement is changing the medical world.

1. Augmented reality and 3D learning

The goal of the company is to create an “augmented atlas” for students to learn, interactively, everything there is to know about the human body and for doctors to be able to explain details of ailments and treatments to patients in a more visual form.

2. Next generation bionics

Now, this is an amazing story.

Hugh Herr, a champion mountain climber, at age 17 in 1982, lost both of his legs while climbing due to frost bite. But instead of giving up, he went ahead to build his own pair of bionic legs and started climbing again. Within a year, he surpassed his previous climbing records using his bionic legs to the point that other professional climbers exclaimed that he had an unfair advantage. He later went on to become a pioneer in bionics at MIT. Hehas improved his design to a point where his biomechatronic limbs function not only like natural but better limbs.

Interesting, isn’t it?

This will provide a big hope for all amputees across the world. Each year, there are 185,000 amputation just in the United States. Up to this point, there’s been no real prosthesis created by actual amputees but Hugh. But who better to understand the physical and engineering challenges of bionics than an amputee biologist mechanical engineer? It’s a very rare find. But it was just what the industry needed to move to the next level. Here is one of the quotes from Hugh Herr from a 2016 interview:

“It’s interesting because my biological body, as I age, gets worse and worse… but the artificial part of my body gets better in time, so I predict when I’m 80 years old, my balance will be better than an 18-year-old.”

3. Bioelectronics

It’s such an exciting time for science where diseases in the body can be cured by electrical stimulations rather than drugs. In the future, bioelectronics will become a more popular disease treatment than pills.

Imagine a world where diseases are cured by electricity rather than drugs. Very tiny microchips with a TV camera can now be produced that looks like an aspirin pill such that when it’s swallowed, the magnet in it, guides it taking pictures of your stomach, intestine or perform stimulations to cure the body. Instead of colonoscopy, we simply need to look inside and correct whatever is wrong with the body right there. This gives a new meaning to the expression “Intel inside”. Here is one of my favorite quote from Dr Kevin Tracey, a neurosurgeon and CEO of the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in New York.

“With bioelectronics, I believe that some of the diseases of our future society will become a thing of the past just like polio and whooping cough which today can only be found in forgotten books and backrooms of libraries”

4. The blockchain technology

In 2016, Don Tapscott, made an explosive prediction about the future of the world in his TED talk. Here is my favorite quote from the talk:

“The technology likely to have the greatest impact on the next few decades has arrived. It is not social media, big data, robotics, neither is it AI. And you’ll be surprised to learn that it is the technology behind digital currencies (like bitcoin). It’s called the blockchain”.

Instead of having an internet of exchanging information, the blockchain is an internet of exchanging value.

If I send you a document, I’m actually sending you a copy. But if I want to send you money, I have to send you the original otherwise, I’ll be committing a crime. So, in order to prevent this, middlemen (like banks, governments, etc.) value were created to establish trust before the money is delivered. A blockchain, however, allows us to establish trust and transfer value without any middleman via a special code system called cryptography.

Imagine a system where doctors can simply focus on attending to patients rather than keeping or updating computer records. Where a patient has full control over accessing their healthcare data and the doctors can make use of this data by permission.

In June, 2017, the first medical blockchain source code called Medicalchain was released in the UK for prototype. Halamka also recently teamed up with researchers at the MIT Media Lab to test a blockchain application pilot called MedRec.

Early results have been promising, and future results will be revolutionary. Even though the blockchain technology is new and not easily understandable for most people, it’s no doubt that it is going to shake things up in the medical and financial industry for decades to come.

5. Young blood anti-aging

Several researches in scientific labs across the world on the fountain of youth is pointing to the fact that the reversing of the aging process is closer for human beings than we think. For example, in Australia, some lucky mice have defied the laws of aging after they were fed with a compound that increased the naturally occurring substance in our bodies that’s abundant in our youth. A mouse that could be compared to a sixty-something year old within a week developed the muscle tone and energy of a twenty-something. Human trials will be happening soon.