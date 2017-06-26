5 Ways the Sharing Economy is Building a More Social Economy

When I was younger, my parents and their friends had a car pool system. My dad would drive us from school on Monday while his friend would drive us on Tuesday. They rotated the process every day of the week for about three years.

That time I had no understanding of what they were doing. I just felt my dad was too busy to be driving me daily and those days he took me were suitable for him. However, I discovered that the motive was to save costs. Driving one car instead of two at the same time was saving the cost of fuel but still achieving the purpose of dropping myself and the other children at school. Quite clever, right?

The present day economy has seen the monetization of ideas and actions like this. Now, we have the sharing economy. The aim of the sharing economy is to use technology to share resources in order to reduce costs. Companies like Uber, Airbnb, and other startups are based on the sharing economy model.

The advent of Uber has seen more people willing to use their cars to shuttle a passenger from point A to point B for a certain amount of money. The driver shares his car with the passenger because the cost of taking other forms of transportation might be too exorbitant and stressful for the client.

Sharing technology is one of the ways our social economy is becoming better. The benefits of a social economy are increased productivity, competitiveness, serving the public and more. Here are five ways sharing economy is helping build a better social economy:

#1. By connecting people all over the world

When people travel to a different country, staying in a hotel might not be ideal for them. The cost of staying in a hotel is expensive, and some hotels don’t have good hospitality services. Some people even go as far as looking for travel deals around their preferred location.

Fortunately, Airbnb envisioned this problem and has provided a solution. Airbnb is an online marketplace that permits people to lease or rent short term lodgings. Currently, it has over 3,000,000 lodging listing in 65,000 cities and 191 countries. This is one way sharing technology is connecting people all over the world.

A regular user of Airbnb, James Altucher is certainly taking advantage of this. While building his business by living a minimalist life, he has the opportunity to travel and meet different people he never thought he would meet. Also, Jettly, a private jet charter company, connects people with similar interests at a fraction of the costs of a regular luxury flight. Experiences like this are building a more social economy.

#2. By building meaningful relationships

A crucial aspect of building a social economy is having more meaningful relationships. With meaningful relationships, individuals in the society are happier and more productive. Sharing technology is building new relationships daily.

For example, users of Uber, Lyft, Taxify and other car services have entered the car that picks them up, and then engaged in social interactions. These interactions have blossomed into great friendships and long-lasting relationships. In fact, there are some people who have gotten more clients for their business all because of sharing technology.

#3. By growing professional networks

Six months ago, I took an Uber to visit a friend that lives about thirty minutes away from me. The driver was quite friendly and chirpy. We got talking. I discovered he was quite eloquent and intelligent. He told me he was a graduate of law, but he didn’t have the funds to sponsor himself through law school. Now, he is working as an Uber driver to make ends meet and to save his earnings.

To say I was impressed was an understatement. I believed the young man could do with experienced lawyers as mentors. To cut the long story short, I introduced him to three practicing lawyers and he grew his professional network. Aside from this young man I met, there are lots of people out there that have taken advantage of the sharing technology to build their networks.

#4. By bringing all classes of people in the country together

In many societies, we have the lower class, the middle class and the upper class. There’s usually a division between these classes because of factors like money and power.

However, sharing technology is causing a breakdown in this division. All classes of people in the society are now brought together one way or the other. And they have no choice but to interact with each other. Peer to peer lending apps and crowdfunding platforms are wonderful examples of how sharing technology helps bring people of all the classes together.

The rich people in the society can lend money to the less advantaged in the society. The less advantaged will pay lesser interest rates than banks collect and they can extend the loan duration to when they can afford to pay back. On the other hand, the more affluent people don’t lose much. Rather, they gain more money because of the interest rates.

Many people in the society—both the wealthy and the poor—are exploiting the peer-to-peer lending option. It’s breaking the society strata and building a more social economy.

#5. By allowing people share knowledge

I once registered on a site as a freelancer. I wanted to write for people because I hadn’t gotten a job then. While reading up on what freelancing was, I found out that these sites were just another form of sharing technology. People shared their knowledge in exchange for money. And what they were helping their employers do was reduce the cost of employing someone on a full-time basis.

In summary, both parties were sharing resources in order to reduce cost. Situations like this have helped some individuals’ secure full time jobs online because they interact with many people from different countries. Sharing technology is transforming lots of sectors, especially freelancing.