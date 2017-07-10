5 Ways to Boost Your Body Image this Summer

If you’re like me, summer is a welcomed season. The sunshine, warmer weather and longer days can brighten spirits on even the bumpiest days. But, for many of us, the gifts of summer can also bring a big dose of body shame. Soaring temps and shoreside outings call for shorts, tanks and swimwear – a standard of dress that can send even the most confident among us into a downward spiral, fast.

So, instead of spoiling your summertime fun with shame this year, here are five ways to turn a season of body hate into your summer of love.

1. Shut Down Shaming Self-Talk. Maybe you’ve heard the saying “you are what you believe you are.” Well, when it comes to your body, researchers have the numbers to prove it. Studies show that substantial, lasting self-improvements in health, fitness and weight are rarely made through shaming yourself into submission.* Negative self-talk sets off self-hate, which soon leads to the need to self-soothe – yep, the kind of self-soothing that sends us straight to the peanut butter jar, or the nearest pizza joint, or…well, you get the picture.

So, perhaps the best diet of all involves giving up all negative body talk. This includes not only putting the kibosh on what you say to yourself, but also on the negative people and messaging around you. Avoid those friends and family who love to criticize their own and other people’s bodies. Steer clear of magazines, TV shows and websites that push unrealistic body standards or are overly focused on appearance.

Instead, surround yourself with people, media and viewpoints that support a body loving stance. Dove is an example of a brand that has worked hard to push a body positive attitude through media, beginning with their Real Beauty Campaign in 2004. The past several years have seen other brands following suit with these confidence building campaigns, which is very encouraging. But, as they said in the sixties, we’ve still got a long way to go, baby…

2. Practice Body Positive Affirmations. Before I started using affirmations, I’ll admit, I was reluctant. I envisioned myself staring into a mirror repeating Stuart Smalley's declarations of self-love, while slowly losing my last shred of dignity. This isn’t that, I promise. I’m simply suggesting that you have some positive and meaningful go-to thoughts to replace that damaging self-talk we want to avoid. Remember, giving up a negative habit (such as body shaming) will leave a void that needs to be replaced by something positive. Otherwise, that habit will hang around, waiting for the perfect moment to pounce on your progress.

So, each time you notice that you’re thinking a body shaming thought about yourself or someone else, stop and immediately replace it with some positive body image affirmations. Here’s a list of positive body affirmations to help get you started.

This can be really challenging in the beginning, so I suggest writing down your own list of helpful phrases in a journal or small notebook, and keeping it handy throughout your day. Many recovering body bashers have said that making this list, and reviewing it daily, has been an integral step in breaking free from body hate. After all, what’ve you got to lose except loads of self-loathing?

3. Dress for Success. Make a point of dressing in a way that makes you feel good. Forget sizes, and make your own fashion statements with clothing that fits you now. Accessorize, wear your favorite colors, try out a new hairstyle or makeup trick. In other words, have fun with your look and celebrate your unique style – both of which have nothing to do with size.

Just as importantly, get rid of those clothes that don’t fit you. Yep, sounds scary I know, but what’s the point of hanging on to clothes that only fit you when you’re dieting like crazy? It’s like having to look at some daily reminder of what you think you “should” be instead of embracing, and loving, who you are now. Ditching these daily downers will make room for clothing you enjoy wearing today. Plus, it’s a great excuse to treat yourself to some retail therapy…hey, it’s all in the name of mental health, right?

4. Nourish Your Body. Instead of eating to lose weight or cut calories, focus on giving your body healthy, nutrient-rich foods that’ll help you feel and function at your best. Go for fresh, unprocessed foods like seasonal produce, whole grains and healthy oils. Start preparing meals at home instead of eating out. For snacks, forget those quick fixes filled with processed sugars and saturated fats, and consider things like nuts, fruits and veggies. Check out subscription services like Graze and Nature’s Box for easy ways to always have healthy, nutritious snacks on-hand.

Nourish your body in other ways, too. Feed the other four senses with things like soothing body lotions, scented candles, soulful music, and serene images. Bath & Body Works is a great resource for this one. They have a huge array of body-soothing products and scents, and you can always find online coupons and deals for their products.

When you sit down for meals, practice mindful eating. Create a relaxing, soothing environment, and eat slowly, savoring the aroma and wide array of flavors in your foods. Set your table with attractive plates and napkins, play relaxing music, light candles or put out a vase of fresh flowers. Be sure to check out Bed, Bath & Beyond online coupons for savings on attractive tableware, candles, vases and more so that you can beautify your mealtimes without breaking the bank.

5. Feed Your Passions. I think we can all relate to putting our life on hold until we find that “perfect” job, that “perfect” mate or, all too commonly, that “perfect” weight. Well, I’m here to tell you (and myself), while you’re waiting on perfection, life is quickly passing you by.

Like the saying goes, “There’s no better time like the present.” Because, trust me, there really is no better time than now to find a purpose, pursue your passions and, basically, put the pedal to the metal on your plans. Whether it’s getting behind a cause, starting a side business, taking up a new hobby, or teaching underwater basket weaving (seriously, it could be a thing), it doesn’t matter. As long as it gives you a sense of purpose that has absolutely nothing to do with food, calories and your weight, it’s time to go for it!

If you’re feeling at a loss for what lights your fire, try checking online for lists of hobbies, exploring local meetup groups, or signing up for a class at your community college. Volunteer Match is a great resource for ways to get involved with causes that are close to your heart.

So, while my five suggestions may not be the quick-fixes we all wish we had, they’re a great way to get the ball rolling on better body confidence. And, I’m not going to lie and say the road to a healthy body image is easy, particularly if you’ve been making it a habit to hate on your body for a while. But, by taking all (or some) of these steps, you’re sure to make good progress towards ditching that negative body image and diving head first into your summer of love!