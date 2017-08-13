5 ways to Build Your Personal Brand

In this day and age, branding is no longer associated with institutions and organizations, individuals are now brands, they are regarded as influencers and how they look, speak and relate affects the public perception of them. A personal brand is basically how you’re seen by the world and for this singular reason, it is very important to build a solid one.

As soon as you’re identified for being an industry specialist like artists on musicianbio.org, you’re on your way to being an authority whose knowledge and expertise would be constantly needed. Personal brands have become as important as a company’s brand and some individuals have a greater deal of influence than a company’s own.

But how do you build your brand? How do you become an industry hotshot? How do you increase your following? Below are five ways to build your personal brand and increase your following.

1. Identify your goals and vision

What are you selling? What are you trying to achieve through this personal brand of yours? These are questions you need to answer, in as much as companies have mission and vision statements, you should have one too. Have a personal goal and objective. It helps to guide your activities going forward.

Your vision and mission should be in tune with who you are at your core, your value system, your identity, and your character traits. It should also reflect where you want to be and how you intend to get there, whether personal or career wise. It could also be anything you’re passionate about or a project you would like to carry out.

2. Create a platform

People need to be able to interact with you as a brand, and this is why you need to create platforms where they can. Get a personal website with your name as the address. It doesn’t have to be a full-fledged site; you can have a something simple with three pages. As your personal brand gets bigger, you can upgrade the website. The website should give an insight into who you are and what your personal brand is all about.

Social media accounts are also avenues where your followers can relate with you. Your social media should carry a link to your website and vice versa. These platforms are basically a reflection and an extension of your brand identity and should look and feel the way you want your followers to see you. They are also platforms you can use to increase voice share.

3. Engage your followers

You need to consistently put out information to engage those that follow you and your brand. Share new knowledge, share your thoughts and opinions on happenings in your community and in the industry you play. You can teach people through articles which you can propagate on your platforms, post engaging content including pictures and videos.

Also it is not enough to just put out content; you have to be purposeful in doing it. Every post on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and your website has to align with your central brand identity and your brand vision/mission. This is to further strengthen your brand and show consistency which is necessary to drive followership.

4. Attend credible events

Attend industry events and try as much as possible to play a major role at these events. You can be a keynote speaker, a panellist or a facilitator. This lends credence to your voice as an authority when you speak on certain issues. Attend speaking engagements, interviews and press conferences.

Steadily build a profile and keep an open mind as regards interview invitations whilst honouring those that align with your personal brand vision and increase your brand presence. As you build networks, your brand is strengthened and becomes an industry force to be reckoned with.

5. Be yourself

Own your personality, be yourself and don’t project what you aren’t to your followers. People can detect deception and lying about who you are or projecting a false image of yourself is not a sustainable plan. Having to act or speak in a particular way all the time is exhausting and sooner or later, your real personality would creep in. This isn’t a good look for your personal brand as you’ll come across as a liar and an untrustworthy individual.