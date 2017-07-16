5 Ways To Cheer Yourself Up In 5 Minutes

We all get down sometimes.

Happiness is quite interesting when you think about it. We all have various ideas about what it is and how exactly we cultivate it. Naturally, we always want to seek happiness in our everyday lives. We all would love to be happier. It’s human nature. If you are struggling to find the perfect thing to perk yourself up from the slump you are in, have no fear! Here are some incredible ways to cheer yourself up in no time!

Have A Solo Dance Party

There is absolutely nothing better than waking up and just releasing all your emotions by dancing them away. Turning on some tunes of your high school years could be a great way to move past whatever emotions you are currently experiencing. Consider this an exercise in letting go of whatever is keeping you down.

Write It Out

It’s been mentioned time and time again, but journaling or writing out everything you are feeling is an incredibly therapeutic and cathartic experience. In fact, being able to put your emotions and feelings on paper can catapult you into seeing your current situation from a completely new perspective. This shift in mindset can be life-changing. Oftentimes, when we are dealing with extremely difficult emotions that are painful, it is easier to avoid others and be alone. Take advantage of whatever alone time you have by examining yourself and getting closer to who you really are. The best way to do that is simply getting a journal, a pen, and releasing everything onto the page, without holding back!

Draw Something, Anything

Not a fan of writing? It’s totally fine. Find a creative outlet that fits your personality and makes you comfortable. For many, drawing something, anything, is a great way to release whatever emotions may be plaguing you. In fact, drawing simply for the sake of drawing without holding any judgment towards the final outcome can be a really exciting experience for anyone who has been harboring suppressed feelings and emotions.

Go Ahead And Let Yourself Get Nostalgic

Who doesn’t love a good #tbt? It’s safe to say we all love reminiscing about the past. Having a healthy balance of nostalgia and staying in the present moment can be a healthy way to boost your mood. In fact, busting out those photo albums that may have succumbed to dust mites, can be a wonderful way to make you smile again, if it’s been a while. Looking back on our childhoods can be an extremely pleasant experience for many and a great mood booster!

Contact A Loved One Or Close Friend

Sometimes avoiding people can be extremely damaging to our mental health and happiness. In fact, having people who care about us supporting us even at our worst moments is the only way to create healthy relationships with others. As a result, reaching out to someone who has our best interests at heart is a great way to remind ourselves that there are people out there who truly love us no matter how bad our hair looks or how smelly we may be.

In the end, it is never what happens to us that affects our mood, but it’s in how we respond to various situations that impact how we feel. As a result, I encourage everyone to go and do one little thing that makes you smile today!