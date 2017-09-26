5 ways to cope with PMS

Being a woman is surely not easy, especially when nature takes its course and we face our monthly cycle.

Just to give a better sense of what happens in our body monthly, we have to understand that ovulation and cycle— also called menstruation or bleeding—is controlled by hormones.

Every month, anterior pituitary hormones stimulate the development of a primordial follicle into a mature ovum (egg). The maturation is stimulated by FSH (follicle stimulating hormones). Then a surge of LH (Luteinizing Hormones) triggers ovulation, or the release of the ovum.

Post ovulation, the remaining follicles become the corpus luteum—a temporary follicle—which will produces progesterone and some oestrogen in the hope of getting the eggs fertilized.

This is, the simplified series of events that will lead to our cycle and it is during the Luteal phase, when the corpus luteum is produced, that we will face that we call PMS!

PMS is a series of Pre-Menstrual physical, emotional and psychological symptoms that give us women a terrible reputation! But ladies, the struggle is real!

However, good news, we definitively don’t have to be “monsters on the loose”, as pop culture makes us believe. We can, not only alleviate the emotional and physical burden, we can completely forget about it.

I used to be the typical “PMS Baby” with mood swings, bloating, pain, fatigue and overall impatience. But I found that changing a few things in my diet and lifestyle have helped. A full dietary and lifestyle makeover will take time and patience; so here are 5 key tips I would love to share to cope with PMS:

1. Enjoy good fats: Fats are essential for hormones’ stability, which depends on how we assimilate/absorb the right kind of vitamins. A lot of key vitamins like A, D and K are fat soluble, which means that they need fats to be absorbed. Let’s take a popular vitamin here, D: a study conducted on 2000 women in their 20s, 30s and 40s, showed that those with higher availability of vitamin D suffered from less PMS. This is actually one that has made a difference for me, but it is not just about the vitamin D, it is about the fats. If I am not nourishing myself with the right kind of fats, taking any supplement is useless. So, enjoy extra virgin olive oil, avocados, coconut oil, flaxseed oil and raw, natural fats to stay healthy and balance your hormones to feel less of the PMS. Stay away from highly inflammatory and unstable vegetable oils used in a lot of processed food and take away/restaurants. Those actually disrupt our hormones and create havoc on the body.

2. Turmeric: the Golden powder is my favorite for PMS. Being such a powerful anti-inflammatory, it really allows the body to cope better with the physical symptoms that can appear because of PMS. Cramps, pain, gut issues, and joint stiffness all get better with Turmeric in the equation. To this, I like to add CBD, another powerfulanti-inflammatory and Neuro-relaxant. My favorite brand, Wunder Workshop, just came out with the perfect blend of Turmeric and CBD. If I had to only choose one thing to take for PMS, it would be this!

3. Adaptogens: Maca and Shatavari are unbeatable when it comes to balancing hormones. The concept of adaptogens is to help the body balance out its needs so that the effects of a surge or drop in hormones can be minimized. I believe they can be effectivewhen we are generally doing the right things, such as truly caring for our body in other ways—nutritionally and lifestyle. Another awesome adaptogen I love to take is Vitex Agnus-astus AKA Chasteberry fruit extract. It can help balance the hormones released by the pituitary gland that control your overall hormone function. Studies of over 5,000 women have found it effective. I started taking Vitex the moment I decided to finally stop my contraceptive pill after 18 years, which I cannot believe I ever did! This not only helped making sure my cycle was regular, it also made sure I did not suffer from these infamous PMS!

4. Add Yoga to your routine: Being in a heightened state of stress already, during our cycle, is not going to work well with more stress and pressure from life, and let’s face it, unless you live on a mountain top, stress is inevitable. So it is important to control and manage stress the best we can, using one simple form of exercise: Yoga! As yoga isthis incredible “moving meditation” it will help feeling grounded and calmer through our breath and soft, gentle and functional movements. By moving thebody holistically we promote a great release in our Lymphatic and Circulatory systems, which balance out hormones and help us feel better.

5. Take a daily dosage of probiotics: I was definitively not going to leave probiotics out, as they truly are mood enhancers! In brief: serotonin makes us feel happy and chilled and although serotonin interacts in the brain to give us that pleasure, most of it is made; you guessed it, in the gut! If our gut doesn’t have the right amounts of good bacteria then we struggle to produce serotonin and we are not going to be happy, especially not when we have to deal with our period.