5 Ways to Create a Successful Twitter Profile

Want to improve your Twitter presence? What better time than Build a Better Image Week from September 19-25, 2017. There are about 100 million users on Twitter everyday, and 500 million Tweets are sent worldwide instantly. Some use the platform for up-to-the minute news, business insight, research, twitter chats, to follow celebrities or to stay in touch with friends, while others use it to boost their professional reputation.
Managing a social media account requires sophistication and savvy, consider these 5 guidelines for a successful page.
- Appearance is Everything When browsing profiles, make sure your profile picture isn't the default egg that Twitter provides all new users. All photos you upload should be appropriate. For example, a professional headshot is standard for business people. Your bio space is just as equally important. Entrepreneur Neil Patel gives readers seven tips on creating a compelling bio. Think of it as an elevator pitch, but much shorter. It helps to have future goals, this will differentiate you from the masses.
- Time Your Tweets If you don’t know this already, you will figure it out soon because it can help boost your notifications within a week. Tweet during peak hours on the platform, which is 12 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The more views, the more circulation for you. Most people recommend tweeting at least three times a day, and not simultaneously. You may tweet more, but overdoing it could mean a drop in followers activity.
- Stay Neutral This is more of a recommendation rather than a rule. As opinions are shared, people will unconsciously become biased. Picking a side may cause a few followers that disagree to unfollow you, or worse. If you choose to share your opinion, do so professionally. This may include adding statistics, links, quotes, etc.
- Reply, Reply, Reply Take the time to thank those who reply to your tweet. This will not only show others that you are welcoming, but it’s common courtesy. Even if you disagree with them, don’t leave them empty handed because they are taking the time to view your profile. Kindly thank them for their opinion and if you want to have a friendly discussion, go for it. Not only will this boost your profile - you may learn some valuable insight.
- Having Fun is Encouraged It’s fun to post a GIF or an image. As long as it’s appropriate, we encourage you to share your personality. It builds your online persona and shows your followers that you do have a sense of humor. Take it from these pros.
Social media is constantly changes. Implementing some of these steps distinguishes you from the millions of Twitter users.
