5 Ways To Diversify Your Business Brand with Maxwell Billieon

As an entrepreneur, you already know the importance of building your brand. You understand your goals and where you would like to see your company in five years. You have done your homework and are working feverishly to accomplish this aspect of your company.

However, to realize the full potential of clout your business can have on it’s audience, you need to learn the ideas behind diversification and how this strategy can improve your overall business model. When you diversify your brand, you become a creative strategist where you direct your business over new horizons where your new customers or audience can discover your company.

Here’s five ideas you can use from ultra-entrepreneur Maxwell Billieon. You might recognize Maxwell as the CEO of The Billieon Group , his family owned global venture capital company; he is also a best- selling author, socio-political talk radio host, award winning community activist and humanitarian and, former political attache. Now Mr. Billieon is diversifying his brand as the impeccably best-dressed television personality on WE network’s Million Dollar Matchmaker. Apart of his diversification is also the creation of his very own social-media hashtag #BillieonDollarDad A modernized millionaire, Maxwell is truly an expert on diversifying your brand and here are his five most important tips for your business.

1. Be Unusual

Maxwell Billieon firmly believes tradition to be dead in the new internet-driven business world. In order to attract more attention than your competitors you must provide something, create something, or speak something unusual which will turn heads and create attention to your business.

When you begin to think out of the box, you begin to attract clients and customers who also have the same mode of thinking. Diversification sometimes means a transformation of ideals and business models. There’s no use conforming to the same old strategies everyone else is doing. You won’t stand out completing these tasks.

If you truly want to diversify, find a specific area of your brand in which you can build an unusual attraction model to create more attention for your brand. Standing out is a hard thing to do. We are not hard-wired to stand out. You may be in fear that you’ll be lonely on that branch all by yourself, but if you have created a solid and helpful response to someone’s query or conversation, you will find others scrambling up the tree to be where you are.

Be the trendsetter with your uniqueness.

2. Be Multicultural

You must always take into consideration the environment in which your brand survives or struggles in. Understanding this aspect of your business can help you diversify as well. For example, if your brand’s unique selling model is based on one specific group or audience, when this group or audience evolves, your brand will eventually fail.

Learn how to diversify through the use of adaptation. Evolve and grow with the changes of the environment around you. Don’t have a one-sided mindset when it comes to ideals and strategies, those discriminatory ideals are things of the past.

Mr. Billieon suggests once you open your mind and business to the greatness in which other cultures have to offer you, more opportunities will present themselves because you are allowing your business to evolve with the changes.

3. Take It Personal

You’ve heard the old saying, “It’s not personal, it’s just business”?

This has been pounded into our brains over time and this same idea was meant to keep profits over the people. However, it takes people to successfully run a prosperous business. Knowing this, you can understand why business is definitely personal when it comes to people.

Another great way to diversify your company is to build relationships both inside and outside of your business. When you can reach out to audience members and create that emotional bond of relationships, you have created something stronger than monetary profit . You have created friendship.

But how do you make those connections?

One of the many ways Mr. Billieon suggests is to bridge this gap by offering your personal story to your consumers. This allows them a peek inside your past and to see the human side of your brand . The power of persuasion is built through the connections a brand makes with its customers.

4. Business Is Social

This area is one of the reasons so many entrepreneurs give up and quit their newfound business. They believe if they haven’t amassed a huge number of followers for their brand on social media then their message is lost.

This couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, BusinessInsider proved that micro-influencers actually have more clout than influencers with millions of followers on social media.

Having millions of followers on social media is not how you want to diversify your business. Engagement is the name of the game on social media and the people behind the screens on these social platforms who want to be included in your community.

This is how you diversify. Create this community where your audience can be heard and related to and feel like they’re part of something great.

5. Create Generational Excellence

I was walking through town the other day when I noticed the shoe store owner had finally given ownership to his son. His son had watched him run the business every chance he had, and after school he was always there to help him. This man’s business kept in direct competition with the chain shoe stores in my area because he understood generational excellence.

This is what your business needs to succeed. As time wears on your company, you will notice that your customers change and grow up. New customers who were playing house six years ago are now ready for college. Thus the evolution of human life.

In order to stay young and fresh to a target market who is willing to hear your message you have to heed to the trends and cultures of the generation in which you are trying to target. Mr. Billieon does this with his toddler son Bourne Billieon; at the age of 3 Bourne co-owns their new e-company Sir & Son with Mr. Billieon and is already developing toddler accessories for the brand . If you don’t have kids Mr. Billieon suggests building a circle of family with entrepreneurs and business owners who are younger than you and involve them in the game so they learn how it’s played early. Diversifying also means re-creating your brand through the next generation.

Just like the old man and his shoe store, he stayed in the game because he understood the value of his son’s opinion and what the younger generation has to offer . Don’t hesitate to stay in touch with your younger side when diversifying your business.

In Conclusion