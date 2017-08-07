5 Ways to Embrace Your Sensual Side

Have you ever wished you could feel more sensual? Do you ever think that "a sensual woman" describes other women, but not you? If so, you're not alone. Many women have lost track of their sensuality, finding that it tends to get buried under the busyness of daily life.

If that sounds familiar, I'm right there with you. I tend to let fatigue, responsibilities, and the "stuff" of life drown out my sensuality. In addition, I operate almost entirely out of my head, which has the effect of pouring ice water on my sensual side!

So if you rarely feel sensual - or aren't even sure what that means - trust me, you're not alone.

But let's back up for a minute. What does it even mean to be or feel more sensual? It’s not the same as sexual, but the two are related, because the more you embrace your sensuality, the easier it will be to embrace your sexuality.

I think that learning to feel more sensual means paying attention to and enjoying the things that your senses are telling you. It means experiencing pleasure through your senses by noticing and enjoying beautiful smells, delicious tastes, interesting sounds and the pleasures of touch.

I have a friend who was born and lived for many years in Greece. To me, she embodies what it means to be sensual. Her life revolves around the things she senses – beautiful music, gorgeous colors, silky fabrics, delicious foods, and uplifting conversations. She constantly notices and embraces those things – paying attention to her senses is as natural to her as breathing.

My guess is that it’s also very easy for her to embrace her sexuality.

I won’t ever be exactly like her (after all, my family came from chilly Germany, not warm and sunny Greece!), but I’d like to be more like her. I’d like to notice and enjoy the things my senses are telling me. I think it would add something that’s missing to my life, and also would help me more easily make the transition from working woman/mom/writer to sensual and sexual woman.

What about you?

Most of the women I know aren’t living like my friend – they aren’t embracing (or even paying attention to) their senses. Why? Because they’re too busy. And too stressed. And too stuck in their heads (like me).

And those things are guaranteed to push your sensuality out the door and refuse to let it back in! You can’t embrace the things your senses are trying to tell you if you’re so busy or stressed or tired that you don’t even notice them.

If that sounds like you - and if you want to break the cycle - I encourage you to be more intentional about finding the sensual woman inside of you. Here are 5 simple steps to help you get started:

• Offload some of your stress. Our bodies were designed to deal with stress in short bursts and to experience our senses regularly, but we do the opposite. We operate in stress mode most of the time, and we rarely notice what our senses are telling or showing us. We've talked before about letting go of some stressful things – like obligations and commitments – at least for a period of time.

Can you do that? Can you remove yourself from situations that cause stress for you? You may not think you can, but I encourage you to give it a try. Make it a priority and do one or two things to reduce your stress level over the next month or so.

• Disconnect from your devices. It almost goes without saying that phones, tablets, computers, and television are damaging our ability to notice and enjoy the things that our senses are telling us. In addition, these devices add to our stress levels. So start scheduling some time to disconnect over the next month. Try to put your devices away for a period of time every day. Use that time to focus on something you can perceive through your sense of touch, test, smell, or sight.

• Slow down. Most of us operate at warp speed much of the time. But I’ve noticed that my sensual friend doesn’t. Yes, she works and gets things done, but she also sings, paints, goes out for coffee with her husband, enjoys a glass of wine in the backyard, and takes time to cook and enjoy good meals.

Maybe you and I can’t do all that, but we can do one or two things that allow us to slow down and experience life – not just plow through it. I told my husband that I want us to sit outside and have a glass of wine a couple of nights a week this month – rather than coming home from work every day and working until it’s time to go to bed, which is what we usually do.

I also want to take an occasional Saturday (or at least half a Saturday!) off and just do something enjoyable. We usually spend Saturdays doing yard work, house work, and writing work. Yes, those things have to be done. But they get in the way of feeling sensual and embracing the sensual woman inside of me. And, more than likely, they hinder those things for you too.

• Look for ways to indulge your senses. Go outside and enjoy the sounds and smells of nature. Drink a glass of wine. Eat a meal slowly. Take a warm bath. Wear clothes that feel wonderful on your skin. Burn scented candles or diffuse essential oils. Pick one of your senses and really focus on it this week. Then try another one next week.

• Do things that make you feel alive. I know, most of the things you do make you feel exhausted, not alive. That’s just the way it is, especially when you have children at home. But it doesn’t have to be that way 100% of the time.

Think of something you love – something that makes you feel vibrant and alive – and make room for it in your life. That may mean letting go of something that doesn’t make you feel alive and, frankly, that’s okay. Do it.

I’m going devote some time and energy over the next month to feeling more sensual. I don’t think it will be easy, but I think it will be worth the effort. What about you? Do you feel at all like a sensual woman? If not, give some of these ideas a try and see how they work for you.

Also published at CalmHealthySexy.