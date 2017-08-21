5 ways to implement the latest trends in e-commerce technology

E-commerce is the future of business all over the world. As long as the internet exists, it's sure to thrive. As far back as 1994, you could order your pizza from the internet. Today, online shoppers can order a car, or meet the love of their life through it. The possibilities of e-commerce are endless.

The total retail sales across the globe reached $22.049 trillion in 2016, up 6.0% from 2015. This increase has seen a lot of action in the rise of e-commerce technologies. Payment platforms have become easier for shoppers. 24/7 customer support is only a click away. Let’s take a look at five ways you can leverage this latest trends in ecommerce.

1. Mobile Commerce

M-commerce is the new face of e-commerce. What are the chances that you'll be ordering those sneakers from your laptop? Or the pizza and beer from your laptop, when you have your phone?

The smartphone is the medium for the majority of today’s e-commerce transactions. M-commerce makes use of the Wireless Application Protocol (WAP). Smartphones have micro-browsers that make wireless transactions secure and scalable.

Financial institutions like banks have benefitted from m-commerce. Many customers can now transfer money and pay bills with ease. Brokerage services also use m-commerce to display quotes and trading information.

Any e-commerce business owner must take mobility into consideration. Your website must be suitable for mobile, tablet and laptop use.

2. Personalized, Smarter 24/7 Customer care

E-commerce tech has seen customer service move to 24hr support especially through technology like chat-bots. The personalized and relevant shopping experience isn’t new. But technology has raised the bar and made it standard. This is a new marketing technique for e-commerce sites to build a loyal customer base. It also means that as a shopper, you can access customer support on any social media site.

Today’s e-commerce sites use these platforms to connect with customers as well.

3. Faster Delivery

Imagine yourself ordering a car in the morning, and driving it hours later. Sounds cool, yeah? But not a reality right now. Convenience is the main reason why many would choose to shop from the comfort of their homes. “The need for convenience is at all time high with the rush for same-day delivery targets” says Mohamed Ali, the CEO of 4PL Logistics, an eCommerce company that is leveraging door to door delivery system in Asia. Same-day delivery also comes with its own set of challenges. Shoppers want faster delivery at the same price. The challenge is finding ways to strike a balance in meeting same day delivery demand profitably.

The future holds promises in the form of automated vehicles and drones. In time, drones could enable e-commerce sites offer same-day shipping (maybe even same-hour delivery) at acceptable prices. Faster delivery time is the leading e-commerce tech that will drive the future.

4 Easier Payment Options and Loyalty Rewards

Convenient payment options exist to ease payment and enhance the online shopping experience. These payment options seek to make wider options available, and increase payment security for both buyers and sellers.

Payments have advanced from credit card and bank transfers. We now have new models and gateways. Popular ones include E-wallets, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, PayPal, Stripe and Google Wallet. These payment options make checking out simpler and more secure.

http://www.eighty20.co.za/app/uploads/2016/09/effective-loyalty-rewards-programme.jpg

Google wallet, and mobile money wallets also provide advanced smarter payments solutions. It behooves on e-commerce sites to avail shoppers of secure and easy mobile payment. Mobile traffic has passed the 50% mark and the technical capabilities have improved. Apart from online payment system, the coupon codes industry is also on the increase. Their codes are highly sort for partly because you can get discounted price on most product and services today.

5. Purchases Through Social Media

More e-commerce sites are targeting consumers straight from social media sites. You can now make purchases even while chatting with your friends. Direct buy options now pop up on social media sites like Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

Between 2011 and 2015, social commerce experienced a huge leap. The revenue moved from about $5 billion annual hauls to $30 billion. Industry watchers predict that this growth will remain unfettered. It's expected to surpass $100 billion per year before 2025.

Latest statistics point to Facebook as the leading social commerce site worldwide. However, Pinterest has been reported to have a higher conversion rate. “The rich pin functionality of Pinterest enables us to integrate our in site in a way that drive traffic” says Michael beam, the owner of an Vanilla Cupcakery, an ecommerce company that delivers Cupcakes in Sydney. In my recent conversation with Michael, he describes how Pinterest pin functionality synchronizes any change on the product’s page with the product’s “pin”. Clicking on the pin takes the prospect to the product page to convert this prospect into a sale. Instagram’s integrated application now makes it possible to go from a picture to a product page.