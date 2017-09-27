What is it about a job search that can demoralize and frustrate even the most highly motivated or savviest professionals? From recent graduates to highly qualified individuals, the battle for a satisfying job is difficult.

Whether you are seeking for your first employment or for a better paying opportunity, landing a dream job is challenging. Unless you focus your search in the right direction, you may end up in what Robert Kiyosaki called the “Rat Race”.

The job market is also very unpredictable. It’s difficult to know what employers are looking for and most especially what they are thinking. How else will you explain the over 40 percent of employers bemoaning the difficulty of finding the right people for available jobs? Another report suggested that there are 10 million manufacturing jobs that are yet to be filled across the globe.

Clearly, there are jobs out there for the seeker. All you need is to improve your effort. It’s time to get deliberate, decisive, and strategic in your job search. To get you started, here 5 ways to improve your job search.

1. Stay Visible with LinkedIn

Linkedln is the world’s largest professional network and currently has over 500 million users in about 200 countries across the globe. Linkedln provides you a platform to connect with people and leverage on those relationships in your quest for getting a job.

Catherin Fisher, in one of her writings on the official blog page of Linkedln puts it this way, “The connections you’ve made and the relationships you’ve formed are often your best resource for finding your way in to a new job.”

According to Fisher, over 70 percent of professionals got their jobs through their personal connections. So begin your job search by signing up on Linkedln or improve your profiles to brighten up your chances of landing a dream job.

2. Get Ahead with Hijob App

Hijob is arguably one of the best job search apps, especially for local jobs. The app is currently disrupting the contemporary recruitment market courtesy of its real-time chat function. Launched in March, 2017, Hijob is already helping over 30,000 users connect and chat directly with their dream employers.

The app allows potential employers to study a job seeker’s profile and if they are interested can also initiate a chat directly. It automatically eradicates the frustration caused by the anxiety job seekers experience when waiting for interviews. Matt Lee, CEO of Hijob, said, “Our app allows the job searchers to directly chat with the potential employers and fix an interview A. S. A. P. or check whether the job is suitable for him or her.”

3. Improve Your Job Hunt with Twitter

Twitter currently has more than 300 million active users. Study shows that Twitter has more job openings than any other social media platforms. Therefore, Twitter has the potential to unite job seekers with suitable employers.

The question is, how do I use Twitter to improve my job search? Susan Adams highlighted four ways job seekers can maximize their job hunt with twitter. She went on to outline the that what is needed is to create a twitter account that reveals your professional profile, start following people and companies that you would love to work for, create content and share it, and send private messages to potential mentors.

4. Customize Your Resume

Most job seekers make the error of sending the same resume to different recruiters. Distinguishing yourself from the competition is often a matter of going the extra mile to tailor your resumes and other marketing materials to each targeted job or organization.

Most job advertiser’s highlights key skills that are required for the positions advertised. You can also customize your resume by injecting those same keywords into the experience column of your resume. If you do it correctly, chances are that you will land yourself an interview.

5. Ensure Your Online Presence is Professional

Most recruiters are more concerned about the content of your posts on social media platforms. A great number of them will even search your name on Google to see more about you. Review your activities on Facebook, twitter, and on any other online platform that you have presence on.

In addition to that, it is advisable to delete any unprofessional content from your social media pages. Demonstrate your intelligence and expertise through the content of your posts.