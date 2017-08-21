5 Ways to Incorporate More Nature Into Your Life (and Why it Matters)

It seems everything around us is going the way of the trees.

We feel like our children should be playing in trees, our houses should be decorated with them, and our essential oil diffusers should be misting out their very essences.

But this overwhelming ”everyone-is-doing-it” trend might make some of us wonder:

Is this nature movement just a fad?

Or is it more like a move toward our instinctive natural state?

I like to think this move toward nature is more about how our bodies and world are primed to function. We were made with an innate inclination to be in the wild, and the evidence of that is shown in the way nature makes us better.

Research shows that being in nature transforms so many experiences. Just being in the forest triggers so many positive responses in our bodies (and probably many more we’re not even aware of):

Reduces stress, anxiety, and depression levels

Diminishes negative emotions and improves positive ones

Increases attention span and concentration

Reduces cortisol

Lowers blood pressure and pulse rate

Improves self-discipline

Increases immune function

Higher insulin sensitivity

Enhances cognitive function

You look at that list and think, boy, if I want to be a better person, a healthier person, I need to spend more time in nature!

That’s probably true. It’s one reason why time in nature is part of my own non-negotiable daily to-do list.

But we all lead rather busy (often sheltered) lives, so it might seem daunting to think about nature as another task “to do.” But it’s not as hard as it seems to build more nature into your day and environment. And once you get a taste of it, you’ll start to crave your daily dose.

5 Ways to bring more nature into your life:

1. Bring the outdoors inside

Interior designers are noticing the demand to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living and decorate with nature. One way to bring more nature into your life is to incorporate natural elements into your everyday environments, from work to home.

Studies show that office workers with plants and window views are more productive. So, add a terrarium to your desk and woodland elements to your bedroom so you get those little doses of nature medicine when you can’t be outside.

2. Work out in nature

This is one of the best two-for-one deals you’ll find. When you workout outside, you compound the positive benefits from being in nature with the benefits of exercising. Studies show working out in nature gives you a major mental health boost along with the physical improvements. So, when you need to decompress, you can turbocharge the process by working out outside.

3. Take a nature break during the workday

Research shows breaking up your workday with a quick jaunt into nature will help rev you up and energize you. Make the best of your work breaks! Instead of defaulting to the deadening habit of “working through” your breaks, languishing every minute, take a brisk walk out in nature. You can bypass those afternoon slumps that leave you reaching for the mega mocha.

4. Walk barefoot in the grass

Earthing, as its known, helps restore equilibrium in the body. Think about what would happen if you could do a workout in the forest in your bare feet! The compounding effects of forest bathing, earthing, and exercising would be phenomenal! If nothing else, at least try to run your feet through the grass for a little bit every day. It’s one of the simplest ways anyone can infuse their day with nature.

5. Eat from nature

The negative affects that processed foods have on our bodies have birthed this modern wave of clean eating we hear about everywhere. Green isn’t just a good color to look at, it’s a good color to eat too! Trading out your boxed foods (i.e. cereals, boxed meals, chips, crackers, etc) for fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, and lean meats in their most natural forms are what work best for your body.