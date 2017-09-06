5 Ways to Make the Best of Your Brokerage and Forex Account with Nehemiah Douglass

Getting ahead through your Brokerage and Forex accounts may be a difficult task to accomplish no matter if you are just starting out, or have been in the business for 20 years.

Every day the rules, plans, and strategies of the business are constantly changing, evolving, or even becoming outdated. According to Nehemiah Douglass, keeping your mind focused, and your thoughts on using your accounts to their greatest extent will be what leads you to success.

At 24 years old, Nehemiah Douglass is one of the youngest African American brokerage firm owners in the industry. He has founded two businesses—Illuminated Markets, Ltd., an online trading brokerage offering over 60 currencies, indices, commodities, and CFDs; with quick deposit and withdraw functionality, and Vision Trading Network, LLC, an online education platform which has helped over 600 students worldwide in the last 12 months since launching their training 'Forex Fortune Factory'.

Nehemiah’s expertise in trading, and his ability to teach others the rule of the game, has led him to believe that these 5 factors are crucial when striving for success with your Brokerage and Forex accounts.

Build Relationships

Forex trading is an extremely personal game so many traders may disagree with what Nehemiah states. However, building the right contacts in this industry can accelerate your game by lightyears. There's always someone who knows something that you don't, especially in trading where there's a million different strategies, methods, and techniques.

“Use your networking skills to build solid relationships. Even if you're a successful trader, burning bridges can still hurt you. Connecting with other traders can not only hold you accountable but it makes trading more enjoyable when you have someone to bounce ideas with” Nehemiah explains.

Keep Ego Out Of It

Ego is a huge factor for traders worldwide.

New and old. It's extremely easy to get your self worth caught up in your trading. If you have a bad day in the markets, that does not mean that you are worthless. Nor does it mean that you don't know what you're doing.

Same vice versa. If you have a great day in the markets, it doesn't mean that you're better than anyone else who trades. Trading is a marathon that you're running by yourself, there is no competition. Do your best to keep a level head so that you can remain consistent. According to Nehemiah, Forex trading is 90% emotional and 10% strategy.

Spend Time Getting To Know Your Broker

The forex market is notoriously infamous for brokerage scams and scandals.

You can keep yourself from vulnerability by getting to know your brokerage inside and out. Before starting a new account, make sure that you research the broker in-depth and the reviews it may have. Try to contact the brokerage and speak with a live representative. It's crucial that you can speak with someone in case of issues with trades or spreads.

Building a strong contact and connection with your broker is also a great way to get the best prices for your trades! “Most brokerages value the clients that plan to plant a flag with them and stay through multiple deposits and withdrawals” Nehemiah explains. “At the end of the day it's a partnership and you have to do what you can to make the best out of the situation”.

Trade What's Best For You

There's nothing wrong with investing into training and mentors to learn how to trade what is working for them. However, you have to remember that forex trading is a very personal game. Make sure that you use what you learn from your mentors and make it your own.

“Change things up in your strategy so that it's more fitting to your goals and personality. Are you a trader who is more comfortable with quick, high risk trades? Or would you rather build your account consistently over time? These are the questions you should be asking yourself as you begin your trading career and all throughout the first 6 months of trading” Nehemiah states.

Know When It's Time To Walk Away

Nothing has to be overnight! You don't need to make a million dollars today, tomorrow, or even next week.