5 Ways to Make Time for Exercise

As a busy woman, you probably struggle every day to accomplish all the things you need to do. In fact, I'm fairly certain that you end each day with items still on your to-do list, because you just didn't have time to get to them.

Which means that regular exercise, which is so important for women but so easy to let slide, is likely to get pushed off your schedule.

Even though it can make a tremendous difference in your health, peace of mind and quality of life. And even though it can help you manage stress, sleep better, feel more energetic, get stronger, and lose weight.

In fact, few things give you as much return on your investment as regular exercise (although good sex comes close…).

So if you’re struggling to juggle everything you have to do, here are 5 ways to make time for regular exercise, even if you don't have time:

• Decide that you are worth it. Many women focus on doing things for others, and run out of time to do things for themselves. Yes, your children’s sports and your volunteer work are important, but they’re not as important as your health. Or your sanity.

So decide that your body and mind are worth at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week (equivalent to 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week), the minimum amount recommended by the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.(1)

• Schedule it and track it. Add regular exercise to your calendar, the same way you schedule dentist appointments and soccer practice. It's just as important, and it won't happen unless you are intentional about making it happen.

So take time every weekend to plan when you can exercise in the upcoming week and add it to your calendar. And if you can't find time, take a hard look at your schedule and let go of something that's lower priority than your health and peace of mind.

• Take advantage of every exercise resource you can access. You don’t have to join a fancy fitness center in order to exercise. But don’t use your lack of a gym membership as an excuse to avoid it either. Instead, identify and use every fitness resource you can find.

For example, one church in my city opens its fitness center to everyone in the community; another invites everyone to use its indoor walking/jogging track. And in most communities, schools, parks and playgrounds provide free tracks and trails. So look around and see what’s available.

At home, pull out all the exercise equipment, from bikes to weights to exercise bands, and decide which things you’re likely to use. Then organize them where you can grab them easily when you have a few minutes.

Do the same with exercise DVDs. Or choose some workout videos from the thousands available free online. Bookmark them so they’ll be easy to find when you’re ready to exercise. In other words, do everything you can to make regular exercise as easy and painless as possible.

• Use “pockets of time” to your advantage. Christina Wiley, author of Juggling Real Food and Real Life, talks about using “pockets of time” – 15 minutes here, 20 minutes there – to prep real food for healthy meals. I love that idea, and I also love applying it to physical exercise. Identify times when you tend to sit and wait, and use those times to get up and move.

One of the best times to use "pockets of time" is during children’s sports practices. Never sit on the bleachers during soccer or football practice! When my boys played soccer, I always walked during their practices. Some days it gave me an opportunity to enjoy some alone time in the midst of a busy day, and other days it gave me a chance to walk and talk with other moms. During games, walk before the game and at half-time.

Do the same thing during your children’s indoor practices or lessons, even if it means just walking around the block. According to the Physical Activity Guidelines, even 10 minutes of activities such as brisk walking provide health benefits, so never pass up an opportunity to walk instead of sit for 10 or 15 minutes!

• Bundle physical activity into other activities. Get in the habit of adding physical activity to things you’re already planning to do. For example, get coffee with a friend and walk and talk, rather than sitting and talking. Walk and talk with a colleague, rather than sitting down and talking. Walk around the mall before you shop. Take a family bike ride and then stop for ice cream, rather than just going out for ice cream.

Or add physical activity to a date with your spouse or partner. My husband and I like to walk on a scenic trail in our city, then enjoy a casual dinner. Get in the habit of viewing all of your activities through the “lens” of adding something that helps you get up and move.

Making time for regular exercise is hard, but it's well worth the effort. If you don't think you have time, I encourage try making it a priority for three weeks and see what happens. Chances are you'll feel healthier, stronger and more energetic, and you'll decide to make it a priority every week.

