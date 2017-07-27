5 Ways to Prevent a Divorce From Hurting Your Finances

Divorce can be a costly affair.

Besides the familial and emotional strain it causes on everyone, divorce can leave a serious strain on your long-term financial state.

Sometimes the divorce is quite calm and silent. You and your spouse sit down and decide amicably that it’s not working anymore. You go your separate ways. In this case, divorce is likely to be inexpensive. At other times, the couple is so bitter with each other that all they want to do is get the other person out of their face, “at whatever cost.” But before you say that and hang up, think about your future and your kids.

Below are some of the ways you can keep divorce costs at a minimum:

1. Know what’s important to you and focus on it

Usually, during a divorce, there are many conflicts. Each one of these conflicts will cost you. Meaning, you have to reduce the number of battles you have to fight. To do this, determine what the most important things are. What will matter most after the process: is it custody, the house or money?

Once you know your priorities, you and your lawyer can spend most of the time on them first.

In the spirit of reducing battles, don’t attempt to turn every single issue into a conflict. Negotiation is part of the process––and an important tool, at that. Don’t fight if you don’t have to. For instance, you don’t need to go to court to contest ownership of a piece of furniture. It probably costs less than the legal process.

2. Don’t try DIY if you really can’t

Unless you’re dealing with a really simple divorce where you have no children, no property, debt or conflict, get a good divorce lawyer.

A lawyer will help you with new perspectives and uncover things that you’d not have seen. They can also help you avoid mistakes that would come back to haunt you in the future.

That said, there are still things you can handle on your own. Your spouse doesn’t have to “speak to your lawyer” every time. In other words, the more calls (offensive or otherwise) your lawyer handles, the more expensive the divorce gets on your part.

3. Use collaborative lawyers, if you can

Sometimes couples get along relatively well but have disagreements over some major issues. If this is the case with you, consider using collaborative lawyers.

This is where you and your spouse sign a collaborative agreement agreeing to both behave respectfully, provide full disclosure of facts, and use “allied professionals” to help you handle problematic areas of the divorce. The allied professionals are legal, financial, psychological or social experts that evaluate and offer opinion on your divorce-related issues to help arrive at a fair resolution.

Although it’s a new method in divorce law, collaborative law is effective. It’s one way to help you save on expensive litigation by keeping your case out of court.

4. Don’t attempt to destroy evidence

Naturally, you’ll feel like the divorce is a contest. Granted, your spouse is most likely feeling the same way. And to win, you might attempt to “cheat”. Electronic devices are one source of evidence that could be used against you, one way or another.

If the advancement in technology has taught us anything, it’s that nothing ever really gets deleted. If it’s suspected that you deleted something and your spouse decides to bring in a computer forensic expert, you might have to cover the fees.

5. Communicate efficiently

“Clear and concise communication is very important during your divorce process,” says Marcia Mavrides, top Boston divorce lawyer and founder of Mavrides Law. To reiterate the point on handling everything through your lawyer, she says, “Every time you speak or email to your lawyer, you’re spending money. Most people don't realize this. So, instead of picking up the phone every time you remember something, write down issues as you think of them; evaluate their significance in the matter and collect more information before you talk to the lawyer. If you can, wait until you have several issues before talking to your divorce lawyer. That way you will get answers that are clear and concise."

When you contact the lawyer, be sure to have all the pertinent details. If you have a question that could be handled by your lawyer’s staff, go through them first.

This is effective communication that reduces the amount of billable contact you have with your lawyer, which in turns saves you money.

Wrapping it up