5 Ways to Put Area Rugs to Work in Your Home

Do you have a space that needs a little extra something special to make it come to life? Do you find yourself at a loss for how to bring more of your own sense of style into your favorite room in your home? If you’re searching for the perfect way to add the finishing touches to your interiors, try bringing an area rug into the mix.

When you decorate with area rugs, the sky is really the limit. Even so, there are some tips and strategies you can keep in mind to make sure your rug is giving you everything it can and then some.

Material Matters

Pick a rug made of the right type of fiber for your needs. You don’t want to put something delicate in a space that’s going to get a lot of foot traffic from you, your kids, and the family pet. On the other hand, if you’ve got a quiet reading nook that doesn’t see a lot of action, you probably don’t want to use something heavy-duty or bulky to get the decorating job done.

Bright and Bold

Modern rug decorating is all about bright, bold colors and strong, striking patterns. Pick rugs that stand out dramatically from the rest of your furniture and let them do all the talking. Just make sure you choose colors that either match the rest of your decorations or complement them perfectly—otherwise you’re in for a big clash.

Define Open Concepts

Use runners and throw rugs to define spaces in open concept or larger rooms. A runner can be a great way to separate a living room from a dining room, for example. Throw rugs can help section off play areas for kids or sitting areas for adults, too.

Make a Focal Point

Pick a rug that could stand alone as a beautiful work of art without anything else in the room, and then make it the focal point. You can do this by arranging the furniture in the room around the rug and leaving a border of floor space to surround it, or you can place the furniture directly on the rug. Either way, you’re drawing attention to this important part of your decorating plans.

Move Beyond Rectangles

Don’t be afraid to try a rug that doesn’t fit into the traditional rectangle or square shapes you usually find. And don’t feel like circular rugs are your only other option, either. John James, Manager at BoldRugs.com says “Using area rugs is an affordable way to bring together multiple decor or furniture items in a room in a cohesive way."

Depending on the type of room you’re decorating, a rug with a unique shape may be just what you need to add some vivacity and a sense of your own quirky style to your favorite spaces.