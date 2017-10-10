5 Ways to Seamlessly Merge Companies and Their Cultures

Awkward meetings at the water cooler, uncomfortable introductions and uneasy feelings about what to expect- sometimes a business merger can feel more like blending families or a blind date. With so many questions left to be answered- like: Who are the new leaders? What will change?- it’s easy to understand how the employees and cultures of the two merging companies can become conflicted.

Still acquisitions happen all the time in business, and as the trend to embrace an authentic company culture increases, leaders will find it difficult to likewise merge the culture they’ve all worked hard to create. Here are 5 ways to seamlessly do just that:

Know What You’re Getting Into

Of course with any large merger incredible amounts of due diligence goes into vetting the other business to ensure a compatible partner. Everything from operations to leadership to financials are scrutinized, but what about the culture?

Before a company signs on the dotted line, it’s important to consider the culture each company already has and how the two can work together. While it’s understood that changes will be made- and hopefully new, united values will be created- there should still be a common ground to start on.

Don’t Change Everything

When reconstructing the new company values and culture, there are quite a number of ways for it to go awry if not done properly. For starters, you wouldn’t want to simply start from scratch and rebuild; each company more than likely embodied different culture values that when combined with others could compliment rather than hinder. Take from the positives and remove the ones that no longer work for the mission at hand.

Likewise, it’s important to consider aspects of culture that one company deemed essential that maybe the other hadn’t thought to consider. Similar to the aspirations of success, merging companies and cultures help to bring new- and sometimes better- ideas to the table.

Communicate

Once the updated values are decided on however, it’s vital to properly communicate and express your expectations throughout the leadership team, all the way to the employees and into the public sphere.

Without proper communication, CEO’s can’t expect the changes to fully take root throughout their companies. Additionally, open communication during a merger helps employees on all levels to have a clearer understanding of the new mission of their company, as well as the expectations of them within their new roles.

Be Patient

Take it from Aashna Sinha, Director of Talent and Organizational Development at Coty, a company now 1 year into their massive merger, “You have to think of it like a pilot that’s trying to go from point A to point B. Instead of plotting out the entire journey at once, let’s get in the sky first and take it from there.” Her point reminds us that it takes time for mergers of all sizes to work through their transitions and that a change in culture simply won’t come overnight.

Get Creative

And while continuous patience and communication are clearly a necessity for any merge of company or culture, there are ways to help build the foundation for which they will sit. In Coty’s case, they leaned on the skillsets and training of professionals that run ‘culture workshops’ aimed at providing integrated activities and engaging events to strengthen the two companies coming together.