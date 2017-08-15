5 Ways to Start Your Small Business without Breaking Your Piggy Bank

The Open University

It used to be that most entrepreneurs rarely imagined starting a small business and building their way up.

Instead, their dream was to find angel investors who would believe in their idea and plunk whooping sums of money into their business.

However, this is not the case with most business owners today. While there are those who desire and would appreciate funding, it has become almost glamorous to start a business with close to zero funding and build upwards successfully.

Entrepreneurs who have successfully gone this route realize that having to depend solely on their creativity; passion and hard work at the onset of their business developed the mental, intellectual and physical stamina necessary for success.

They believe that excess money would have hindered - rather than helped them - and working lean and surviving on an almost non-existent budget helped in building the successful businesses they have.

So, for those desiring to start their own business, but are worried about seemingly insufficient funds, here are five ways you can become a successful entrepreneur despite an almost non-existent purse.

1. Begin from Home.

With Apple and Facebook leading the pack, almost all small business owners begin by working from home – most of them, virtually.

A garage, an extra room, attic, basement, even laundry room is converted into an office. Working from home saves you from paying extra rent – money which could be used in other business expansion ways.

You absolutely should not rent office space – except your business needs it for retail business. If you have to meet with clients in the flesh, and your home office is not conducive, there are corporate offices which can be rented on a daily or monthly basis.

These offices usually have other products and services attached which can be advantageous.

Your home office can run just fine with a computer or laptop, phone, internet connection and desk.

2. Start Cheap.

One of the core ways to begin anything when you’re cash-strapped as an entrepreneur is to learn business frugality. A lot of rookie entrepreneurs believe that sometimes to start a business; it will mean spending lots of money. Most give up after this ill analysis.

But that shouldn’t stop you. Apple and Google were started in ordinary garages. Start cheap. You don’t have to buy new equipment and stuff to begin. All new stuff has fairly used ones. The most important thing is to start. You can buy equipment cheap and fairly used cheap or you can leverage promo code to get them cheap and new.

I started mine by buying things using promo codes. Using the promo codes I got from PromoCode2017, I got office stuff nearly quarter the price in the open market. You can leverage promo codes and get stuff cheaper.

In essence, you mustn’t start perfect. All you need is to start. Get the required things and get on with business. Remember, perfection doesn’t bring in sales, starting and staying on course does.

3. Maximize Free Advertising.

You don’t have to break an arm and a leg to get your business to your targeted audience. You can do it for absolutely free of charge – no small thanks to technology. From website creation to client relationship software to documents compilation software, you can easily access tons of free resources to help your business.

As a start-up, social media is a powerful and pocket friendly tool for putting your business in the faces of millions of potential clients.

The use of networks like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram not only promotes your business, but also networks you with other similar users and groups who can positively influence your business.

In the deluge of ads online, however, you have to doubly ensure yours stands out to get the customers’ attention.

Apart from the use of the internet and social media, you can create sales by partnering with non-profits or charities to build awareness of your business. Even though it would entail freely giving away your product or service, it is still a way to gain free advertising without paying a dime.

4. Leveraging Trade-By-Barter

As a start-up, one great way to get the needed services and products for your business without cash is by bartering – exchanging your goods and services for those of another business.

You can use companies that specialize in handling such deals, but you can also barter with other small, up-coming businesses who need what you offer and vice versa. These ones too are looking to cut costs and minimize cash spending.

According to a friend of mine, CEO of Stay Dry Roofing, starting mustn’t be that hard when you partner with people who are in same shoe you’re in.

“When you’re just starting, your company can exchange services for another’s market research prowess. Or book keeping services for another’s copy-editing services. Or you can barter your events planning service for video and photography jobs done for your brand.

The options are limitless and varied. Just ensure that both parties are satisfied with the terms of exchange of service and final negotiations are properly spelt out and documented,” he said.