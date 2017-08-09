5 WAYS TO STOP CARING ABOUT THINGS THAT DON’T MATTER

There’s this age-old question of what would you do if you didn’t care what others thought. No matter how easy this complex sounds, it isn’t an easy task to even imagine. Let alone, do. It’s like where does one even begin? What do you mean if I didn’t care what others thought of me? We’re given guidelines for the way we’re supposed to be our whole lives. Hence, we care about so many things that don’t matter. The option to live liberated of others thoughts seems intriguing. Yet, it’s a practice many of us only hope to master.