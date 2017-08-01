5 Ways to Tell If Your Plate Is Too Full

Most entrepreneurs pride themselves on working hard, but how hard is too hard?

If you're like most entrepreneurs, you get a feeling of satisfaction when your workload increases. When you have lots to do, it means you have the potential to make lots of money (or at least establish a foundation for something exciting to happen). However, there's a point where your plate is too full; if you're too busy, your productivity will decrease, you'll start shirking responsibilities, and you might even inch toward burnout.

So how can you tell if you're acceptably busy or if your plate is truly too full? Look for these signs:

1. You don't have room for new. When someone asks you for a meeting, how difficult is it to schedule? Do you bounce around the days of your calendar, constantly seeking open time, or is it relatively easy to find a slot? If your schedule is so jam-packed new meetings are a virtual impossibility, you've overbooked yourself.

2. You work through every weekend. When was the last time you had a "true" weekend? If you have to think for more than a few seconds, it's probably been too long. You need at least one off day every week, or it will start taking its toll on you.

3. You don't get to see or interact with your team. Your team dynamics are vital to the success of your organization. If you're so busy that you never get to speak or interact with them, you need to make a change.

4. You find yourself jumping from task to task. It's natural for entrepreneurs to be pulled from task to task, but if you're constantly jumping around, it means you have too many priorities on your plate at any given moment.

5. Your A-list priorities go incomplete. Every day, you should sketch out your A-level, B-level, and C-level priorities, with A-level taking precedence. If you consistently find yourself unable to complete all your A-level priorities, you need to step back and readjust your workload.