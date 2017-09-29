5 WAYS WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT CAN TRANSFORM YOUR BUSINESS

Companies are replacing typical delivery methods with drones and because driving a car just isn’t fast enough anymore, a flying car exists. With the world around us embracing and advancing technology, it is no surprise that we see significant changes in the workplace.

Companies that use technology to manage workforce operations are seeing a major impact in the time and money they are saving as well as employee engagement and retention. Many platforms are also targeting smaller businesses, making these benefits much more accessible to the mom and pop shops and medium-sized businesses alike. You don’t have to operate on a corporate sized budget to take advantage of the technology available. Below are some ways you can use technology to improve your workforce management and operations:

1. Scheduling

Gone are the days of pencil and paper, excel spreadsheets, and schedules pinned to the corkboard. Scheduling is now made easy with online or cloud-based platforms that allow employees and managers to log in and access their schedules anytime anywhere. Humanity’s easy to use employee scheduling software has a programming feature, that can reduce your time spent scheduling by 80%. “Spend less time organizing your staff and more time leading by creating perfect, conflict-free schedules in minutes.” These platforms allow employees to easily request time off, enter set availability and swap shifts. Managers can quickly schedule employees without it feeling like a Rubix cube type puzzle to solve. These systems alert you if you schedule an employee outside of their availability if you double schedule employees or even exceed your staffing budget.

2. Timeclock Systems

These online-based systems allow easy and accurate time management that can be uploaded directly into your payroll system. Managers can log in at any time to see who is currently working or on a break and be alerted when an employee is approaching overtime. If your employees work remotely, many of these systems offer apps you can download on mobile devices. Safescan and Lathem have time clock systems that also have the latest fingerprint technology making it easier for employees to clock in and out.

3. Payroll Services

Processing payroll with an online system increases efficiency and accuracy. These platforms allow you to quickly upload your data and process your payroll with the ease of a couple of clicks. Do you need a report on your staffing operating budget or on the amount of overtime worked in a particular period? No problem, you can quickly access reports and customize the reports you run. iSolved, an online platform for human capital management, “allows employees to clock in and out with one easy click, view paid time off accruals, request time off as well as easy access pay stubs for all pay periods.” The convenience for employees to access this information on demand also relieves employers from having to provide this information time and time again. You have enough to do without printing out past pay stubs and reprints of W-2s for employees who have misplaced or did not receive them.

4. Human Resource Management

Ditch the manila folders and the paperclips, paper files no longer exist! Online management systems allow you to quickly onboard new hires, track and manage employee data, a secure place to document performance discussions all while ensuring you have the documents you need when you need them, any place, anywhere!

5. Employee Retention & Engagement

Allowing employees to enter in their scheduling availability provides flexibility, which in many employment surveys is an attractive perk people are looking for from their employers. Employees can often send messages or post announcements on virtual bulletin boards allowing your team to communicate, engage and share more often. You can make company announcements or post fun pictures from the company’s holiday party. Opening a line of communication for employees is critical to engaging employees in your business – these platforms make that easy.