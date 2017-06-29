5 Ways Your Office Design Communicates Strength

Your office says more about you than you might initially realize. It can shine a light on your disorganization, show a sense of apathy, or display strength and power. When you want to show clients that you're a strong businessperson, use your office design to subtly instill a sense of confidence in your abilities.

When clients walk into the office, you want to them to get a sense of who the company is. The way you choose to lay out an office space says a lot of your brand and your company's values. For example, today's work environment is changing and cubicles are being removed, allowing room for a more open floor plan.

This shows visitors that you encourage transparency and camaraderie. Additionally, a warm and welcoming reception area can go a long way. It's the first impression that anyone is going to have of your company so you want it to be hospitable.

Check out the tips below for five ways you can design an office space that will help you communicate strength to current and prospective clients.

Use Industrial Decor

The combination of wood, metal, and exposed brick is hot in interior design right now, and with good reason. These elements offer a sense of times past, when more people physically labored for paychecks. But the elements also look forward simultaneously, because we're in the era of conservation and minimalism. Even if you don't have vaulted ceilings with exposed ducts or an exposed brick wall, use metal and wood in your office design to convey strength.

As Signature Metal Works' CEO, Petro Symovonyk, puts it: "People are really leaning towards a cleaner and minimalist approach yet there is still a lot of complexity and beauty that goes into a final product. From the shapes to the colors — industrial seems to be on the rise." It's this juxtaposition of styles, the contrast of past and future, which makes industrial interiors so worthy of conveying business strength.

Keep the Office Clean

An unclean office speaks of disorganization and leaves a bad impression of the state of your business. Never mind that office cleanliness and your business acumen are not at all related. When clients see a dirty office, they don't want to spend time there, even if the reaction is only subconscious.

Have a duster and a box of bleach wipes hidden somewhere in your desk, out of sight. Dust your surfaces once a day, and every few days or every week, run some bleach wipes around the place. If you're messy, you must do one thing: keep the surface of your desk clean. Hide the mess in drawers and filing cabinets if you have to, where nobody else will see it.

Always Let in Natural Light

You may not know this, but natural light heightens productivity. Keep your blinds open or your curtains drawn back when you have someone else in your office. Natural light conveys a sense of health and makes people feel more productive, and nothing is stronger than good health and steady productivity. Your office's visitors will benefit from sitting in the natural light. Plus, humans tend to look better in natural light and not under the color-draining influence of fluorescents, so you will look stronger, too.

Avoid Clutter

Not clutter in the sense of a full waste bin or stacks of pages on your desk, but clutter of the design sort. Don't stack your bookshelves with knickknacks, fill every empty corner of your desk with pictures, or hang an unnecessary number of things on the walls. In that direction lies whimsy or nostalgia, and neither of those portrays business strength.

Instead, take the same approach to design that you took with your furniture. One or two statement pieces of art in frames provide the perfect amount of decor. Limit your knickknacks to one or two, and keep them relevant to your industry. An obvious example is a ceremonial gavel or a miniature set of scales in a lawyer's office. Think of them as possible talking pieces for the client or employee who happens to notice them.

By the way, hanging up all of your awards and certifications doesn't make you look qualified or impressive. On the contrary, it makes you look arrogant and self-obsessed. Your degrees and perhaps your best achievement are worth hanging, but the rest should stay at home.

Use Stylish Furniture

Furniture that looks like it belongs in an office offers an expected, boring approach to the people who come to sit down. Remember, in your office, you don't have a lot of space, so every piece you choose for furnishing your office makes a statement. The furniture in your office can project many things, whether it's a sense of ease, creativity, or authority.

When you initially think of business strength, you probably imagine high-backed chairs and dark wooden desks. That's certainly one traditional way to convey a sense of strength. But the strength you convey could look different. Minimalist design, with no accents or flourishes, easily creates a strong look because it forces people to pay attention to you and not the accouterments of your office. A small injection of creativity, via a brightly colored chair or an unusual surface used as a desktop, conveys strength and confidence for someone working in a creative field.