5 Web Designing Trends That Every Small Company Should Follow In 2017

We all spend a considerable time online surfing websites and blogs for information or even entertainment. Considering the amount of time being spent online, it becomes evident that how much it is important to create a edgier website to make the outlook of online spectrum pleasing and welcoming for everyone.

The webmasters and entrepreneurs realizes their responsibility to understand the consumer behavior and perception. That is why, over the past few years, since 2008 to be precise, we have seen remarkable fads and trends mastering the internet world.

Designing a website is not an easy skill to master. Over the years significant progress has been seen in IT industry and that progress has been witnessed in the form of technological advancements and innovations in web designing and development as well. Some of the options in the list include banners, pop-ups, cookies, infinite scrolling, comments and sharing of public opinion or social media integration.

Some basics improvements made in 2017

2017 has been a great year for improvement in the area of web designing. Great attention has been paid to home pages in this year. It has been a strategically smart move since the home page is the first page a user sees in your website hence it needs to be welcoming and well laid out as well.

With its minimalistic outlook Flat design has been a winner with the companies. It has sleek and sort of a clean look which seems quite hot in the current designs.

Another popular feature of web designing in 2017 has been high definition photography. Even our smartphones are now equipped with high-quality cameras, so there does not seem to be a reason for web designs to have poor quality images.

5 top web designs to be used in 2017

According to the United States department of labor, bureau of labor statistics, $47,640 annually go to web designers. Now it would be a shame if they don’t come up with something better and more fruitful with every passing year. Fortunately, they do and here are some examples.

1. Geometric design

Things change quickly in the digital world. The geometric design is now replacing the flat design. Shapes, lines, and texts being used in geometric designs give more life to your page. Even hexagons and rhombuses are being used. The good thing is that every design seems unique.

2. Animation all the way

GIFs and animations are a step forward from the high definition videos. They help in enriching the layout. Even for those who want a more subtle approach, there are some options that can give life to the website.

3. Simple Navigation

if you pair simple navigation with fast load time goes well with the user. SmartInsights states that 71% of most of the people’s time is spent on their phone. It means they need some quick information. The trick is to keep navigation limited to 5 times or even less than that because this will take less time to load.

4. Something more personalized

the magic a hand drawn doodle can do can often not be done by graphic designs. The old school doodle helps the people feel more connected and give the sensation that the company has a more personalized outlook. Consider Chipotle, in this case, their take away bags always have hand drawn a doodle on them.

5. Typography