Razu Rahman, Contributor Freelance Blogger & Photographer

5 years of Marriage but we are still Childless

07/17/2017 02:06 pm ET
Harun & Sabina

After 4 years of affair, we got married. I think I am very lucky. Well, Actuality I am! Because who else can be that lucky for getting the chance to marry his own love?

Unfortunately, who knew that it would turn into an ill fate! It's been 5 years of getting married, yet we couldn't become parents. We have visited several places, tried out so many things-but no result found. I think husband-wife relationship becomes meaningful when they have a child.

None of us never blamed each other for not having a baby, rather we both have consoled each other for last 5 years after listening hundreds of complaints from one another's family.

She tells me," Do another marriage!" In reply I say, "after 8 years of affair I married you, if I need to do another I will have to continue further 4 years of affair. Will you able to stay alone in those 4 years?"

She remains silent, hugged me tightly and says," certainly one day our baby will call you by saying 'Abba'". I am waiting for that day.

Sabina & Harun Rajshahi

-Writer & Photographer: Razu Rahman

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
5 years of Marriage but we are still Childless

CONVERSATIONS