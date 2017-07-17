5 years of Marriage but we are still Childless

After 4 years of affair, we got married. I think I am very lucky. Well, Actuality I am! Because who else can be that lucky for getting the chance to marry his own love?

Unfortunately, who knew that it would turn into an ill fate! It's been 5 years of getting married, yet we couldn't become parents. We have visited several places, tried out so many things-but no result found. I think husband-wife relationship becomes meaningful when they have a child.

None of us never blamed each other for not having a baby, rather we both have consoled each other for last 5 years after listening hundreds of complaints from one another's family.

She tells me," Do another marriage!" In reply I say, "after 8 years of affair I married you, if I need to do another I will have to continue further 4 years of affair. Will you able to stay alone in those 4 years?"

She remains silent, hugged me tightly and says," certainly one day our baby will call you by saying 'Abba'". I am waiting for that day.

Sabina & Harun Rajshahi