50 Cent Sneaks Up On Unsuspecting People Saying He's Not The G.O.A.T.

Hate him or love him, Fiddy heard it all.

50 Cent teamed up with Jimmy Kimmel to prank unsuspecting members of the public on Hollywood Boulevard.

In a clip aired Thursday, Kimmel’s crew asked a bunch of people on the street if they thought 50 Cent, otherwise known as Curtis James Jackson III, was the greatest rapper of all time — as he watched on a screen nearby.

And they all got something of a shock when he crept up alongside them.