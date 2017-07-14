ENTERTAINMENT
07/14/2017 06:47 am ET | Updated 14 hours ago

50 Cent Sneaks Up On Unsuspecting People Saying He's Not The G.O.A.T.

You'll love this like they love 'Pac.

By Lee Moran

Hate him or love him, Fiddy heard it all.

50 Cent teamed up with Jimmy Kimmel to prank unsuspecting members of the public on Hollywood Boulevard.

In a clip aired Thursday, Kimmel’s crew asked a bunch of people on the street if they thought 50 Cent, otherwise known as Curtis James Jackson III, was the greatest rapper of all time — as he watched on a screen nearby.

And they all got something of a shock when he crept up alongside them.

Find out how it went down in the clip above.

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

The Real Names Behind Your Favorite Rappers
Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Television Jimmy Kimmel Rap And Hip Hop Music 50 Cent
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
50 Cent Sneaks Up On Unsuspecting People Saying He's Not The G.O.A.T.

CONVERSATIONS