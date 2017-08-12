50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Makes His Acting Debut in 'Dope Fiend'

After releasing a song that seemed to be aimed at his dad 50 Cent, Marquise Jackson made his acting debut in the movie ‘ Dope Fiend ’, a crime drama that’s set in Brooklyn.

Dope Fiend tells an important story that shouldn't be forgotten, based on true events, said a spokesperson from the film. “The gentrification of Brooklyn wasn't something as smooth and clean as many people would like to think or suggest, and the line between hero and villain in NYC is often a very surprising one. Dope Fiend delivers the brutal truth while never losing track of the people caught up in the conspiracy and chaos.