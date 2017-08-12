50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Makes His Acting Debut in 'Dope Fiend'

After releasing a song that seemed to be aimed at his dad 50 Cent, Marquise Jackson made his acting debut in the movie ‘Dope Fiend’, a crime drama that’s set in Brooklyn.
The film is written and directed by Ron Elliot and also stars Malik Yoba, Andra Fuller, Tobias Truvillion, and Dutchess Lattimore from Vh1 Black Ink.
Dope Fiend tells an important story that shouldn't be forgotten, based on true events, said a spokesperson from the film. “The gentrification of Brooklyn wasn't something as smooth and clean as many people would like to think or suggest, and the line between hero and villain in NYC is often a very surprising one. Dope Fiend delivers the brutal truth while never losing track of the people caught up in the conspiracy and chaos.
Check out the trailer for Marquise’s Dope Fiend movie below, it’ll be interesting to see if 50 cent will support his son and watch the movie.
To learn more about the film visit: www.DopeFiendTheMovie.com.
