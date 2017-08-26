50 Steps to Become The Curator of Self Love & Self Worth

QDNA® Living: You Are Worthy of Self Worth: Ensure It With Quantum Consciousness

Photo © mil87olia Shutterstock

Mirror Mirror on the wall who is the worthiest of us all? The answer to this question is you. Yet sometimes your answer will depend on how you are feeling! Is your vision distorted? Can you see clearly? Which part of you is looking in the mirror? Is it your Inner Critic looking? What mood are you in? Can you hear correctly? These are just a few things to take into consideration.

The super soulful Oprah Winfrey stated, “Over the years, I’ve interviewed thousands of people, most of them women, and I would say that the root of every dysfunction I’ve ever encountered, every problem, has been some sense of a lacking of self-value or of self-worth.”

What Is Self Worth?

Self-worth is about valuing who you are inherently without allowing outside influences, without allowing circumstances or actions to dictate how you perceive yourself.

Life is full of choices. You can choose to have self worth.

Change Your Beliefs, Instantly Change Your Life.™

Our DNA is programmed with infinite information that affects our gene expression. Our genes are DNA sequences that are housed in every cell of our bodies and are passed along from generation to generation from our parents and our ancestors, etc. Our genes are expressed negatively and/or positively within our cells. Our thoughts and our beliefs can alter the programming of this gene expression — meaning there can be constriction or expansion in our bodies and our lives. We are the designers of our own bodies and lives.

The Mirror Effect: Quantum Theory in the Quantum Universe & Quantum Consciousness

Photo © agsandrew Shutterstock

A mirror reflects back to you with the mercurial and infinite power that quantum theory depends on regarding the famous “The Observer” and “The Observed System” created by physicist Niels Bohr. The central principle in this particular application of quantum theory is Nature. There are two distinct parts of Nature, “the observer” and “the observed system.” The observer consists of the stream of consciousness of a human, together with the brain and body of that person, and also the measuring devices that he or she uses to probe the observed system.

Just as an observer interprets their perceived image in a mirror, Niels Bohr discovered the very act of measurement itself affects perception of a physical system. This is called wave function collapse. On a subatomic level, Bohr found confusion in particle waves is due to duality in matter. Therefore, observing your positive and negative self-perception is key to getting past delusion and seeing the deeper truth reflected.

Lynne McTaggart states, “A thought is NOT only a thing; a thought is a thing that influences other things. At the quantum level, reality resembles unset Jell-O. It’s ripe and ready for any programming you want to give it. Living consciousness turns the possibility of something into something real. The only thing dissolving this little cloud of “potential” into something solid and measurable is the involvement of an observer.

In the quantum realm of the quantum universe imagine your body being a huge biological magnet magnetizing toxins from your environment along with magnetizing toxic thoughts that you’re unworthy of having self worth and that you are useless etc. Now envision in this organic cauldron your cells and DNA are surfing the waves of life in their reality. The negative environment and negative beliefs create constriction in your body. When your cells and DNA are healthy and have positive empowering beliefs the gene expression dances in delight, shimmying, swirling and whirling creating expansion in your body which is a key ingredient for having health.

Genes are subunits of DNA, DNA carries the genetic blueprint that is used to make all the proteins the cell needs. Every gene contains a particular set of instructions that code for a specific protein.

Stem cell biologist, Dr. Bruce Lipton, PhD, pioneered and developed the understanding that the ‘quantum universe is a set of probabilities, which are susceptible to the thoughts of the observer’ to the field of cell biology. Lipton focused on the electromagnetic pathways where energy in the form of our beliefs can affect our biology, including our genome. There is an exquisitely delicate, yet powerful and graceful process in a tiny field of energy that triggers a mighty revolutionary change at the regulatory level, which then drives a considerable and significant physiological response.

Turning on Your Self Love & Self Worth with Quantum Creativity & The Positive Love Gene

Having love, delight and devotion in our lives offers us sensational gratification that vibrates and pulsates throughout our bodies. Our energy is flowing and we are glowing. We radiate and automatically activate the Positive Love Gene™. The first step to having self worth is self-love. Let’s utilize the Positive Love Gene for self-love and self worth.

The Positive Love Gene is a state of being where our genes are in an expanded healthy state of love, passion, pleasure, desire, happiness, joy, bliss, optimism and exhilaration. Just imagine your cells resonating in this positive charged frequency of coherence. Now envision each cell communicating with one another, galvanizing that energy and funneling it into your life and work. This is what I call Positive Passion™.

Photo © Andrii Vodolazhskyi Shutterstock

Positive Passion™ is one of the primary ingredients for Quantum Creativity because it has limitless sustaining vital creative energy needed for quantum processing and quantum tunneling in which particles overcome barriers sometimes faster than the speed of light. Quantum processing and quantum tunneling create a quantum trigger where events are selected before recording that opens a doorway for a better understanding of the relation between brain dynamics and consciousness.

Photo © Yurkoman Shutterstock

Quantum creativity accelerates your learning curve as you consciously transcend the limitlessness of all possibilities. From the QDNA® worldview and from my conceptual lens, I teach when you able to access and sustain positive passion™ which most people call getting into the flow, there is a propulsion of ecstatic creative energy that forms it’s own vital life force energy. This juggernaut of vital creative energy gives you the wherewithal to conquer anything that’s standing in your way of you achieving what you want to achieve. It fires up your neurons and rewires them creating new neural connections and synaptic connections for you to thrive and achieve what you set out to achieve.

“We cannot think of being acceptable to others until we have first proven acceptable to ourselves.” Malcom X

Today is going to be a good day and here’s why: Because your mind is a mirror and you choose to employ positive mindfulness to take full control of your mind. Utilizing the power of Quantum Creativity & Quantum Consciousness you will become the master of your mind, instead of your mind mastering you.

50 Steps to Become The Curator of Self Love & Self Worth

01. Choose to find out who you truly are and listen to your truth.

02. Choose to love yourself and embrace self-love in all areas of your life.

03. Choose to love yourself and embrace self-love and build organic self worth.

04. Choose to be cognizant that you alone determine your self worth.

05. Choose to become your own hero or heroine.

06. Choose to be an active participant in your life.

07. Choose to be a pro-active participant in your life.

08. Choose to live your life on your terms.

09. Choose to stop complaining and change your negative complaint into a positive affirmation.

10. Choose to take responsibility for yourself in all areas of your life.

11. Choose to have compassion for yourself in all areas of your life.

12. Choose to celebrate who you are and your essence.

13. Choose to celebrate your life and all that you do.

14. Choose to stop being a victim and appreciate who you are.

15. Choose to have gratitude regarding who you are.

16. Choose to see, wake up and celebrate how brilliant you are.

17. Choose to see, wake up and celebrate how magnificent you are.

18. Choose to see, wake up and celebrate how unique you are and own it.

19. Choose to stop comparing yourself to others.

20. Choose to have strong powerful boundaries in all areas of your life and just say “No” when you want to.

21. Choose to stand up for yourself in all areas of your life.

22. Choose to stop giving your power away to others.

23. Choose to stop sabotaging yourself or allowing others to.

24. Choose to be only positively mindful™ regarding your life.

25. Choose to be only positively conscious™ regarding your life.

26. Choose to stop being passive aggressive with yourself or allowing others to.

27. Choose to stop being in emotional abusive relationships in all areas of your life.

28. Choose to stop being in physically abusive relationships in all areas of your life.

29. Choose to stop being in mentally abusive relationships in all areas of your life.

30. Choose to be willing to be all that you can be.

31. Choose to stop shaming yourself in all areas of your life or allowing others to.

32. Choose to have integrity in your life.

33. Choose to stop ignoring yourself.

34. Choose to stop disconnecting from yourself.

35. Choose to stop disconnecting from your dreams and goals.

36. Choose to stop discriminating against yourself or allowing other to.

37. Choose to stop putting yourself down or allowing others to.

38. Choose to stop devaluing yourself or allowing others to.

39. Choose to stop disrespecting yourself or allowing others to.

40. Choose to stop discounting yourself or allowing others to.

41. Choose to stop dismissing yourself or allowing others to.

42. Choose to stop dishonoring yourself or allowing others to

43. Choose to stop disenfranchising yourself or allowing others to.

44. Choose to stop criticizing yourself or allowing others to criticize you.

45. Choose to stop judging yourself or allowing others to.

46. Choose to stop believing that likes on social media are more important than self love and self worth.

47. Choose to stop others bullying you.

48. Choose to stop allowing others to run over you emotionally, mentally, spiritually, physically, psychologically, psychically in all areas of your life.

49. Choose to accept victories every day regardless of how small or big they are. Just keep building upon them.

50. Choose to remove other’s limitations of you, stop suffering turning it into winning in all areas of your life.

