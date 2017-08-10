$500 Investment to Make a Woman's Trip 1000% Better

After you surf endlessly for a cheap airfare in the back of the bus, spend some money and make your whole trip easier. Here are The Women’s Travel Group’s splurges that add up to a one time $500 investment. Much of that investment will benefit you for years.

Laundry: Rather than overpack, do laundry in the sink or wear dirty clothes, splurge on hotel laundry. Yes it is expensive: Reids Guides estimates $31 for a pair of pants, pair of shorts, two T-shirts, a long-sleeved shirt, a skirt, and three pairs each of socks and undies in a Tuscan hotel. Not a high price for the comfort of wearing freshly laundered clothes you did not wash in the sink on your vacation. Reserve $100 for laundry mid trip.

For $99 you get 5 years of fast track leaving and returning to the US. If you travel during school holidays and, for instance, return to the US on a date like Jan 2, your immigration line can take 1-2 hours in large transit airports like JFK. You fill out a form on line get finger printed at a designated location. Many airports have Global Entry offices so you can make an appointment which ties in with your next trip. Women of a certain age might find their fingers too dry to be recognized on Global Entry machines. A bit of moisturizer before deplaning will take care of this.

Airport hotel day rooms can save your sanity. Some hotels do not offer day rooms on line, Call reservation lines. An example is The Women’s Travel Group layover between Santiago Chile and flying home, 14 hours. Rather than transfer round trip to town, book a short term day room at the Holiday Inn Santiago Airport, and use public areas once your hotel time is up. The cost of many day rooms is less than $100 and sooooo worth the rest, shower, tv access, wifi, and comfort.

Put guidebooks on a kindle or other device. Or take screen shots of pages which interest you from on-line sites. Don’t yet have a kindle or ipad? Get it now. An entry level kindle is $50 on Amazon.

Pay for overseas phone/email service if you are at all a worrier. ATT charges $40 for phone and some email data for 30 days. $40 is a cheap price to pay for being able to return a call to someone you love, or to solve a home ownership problem. Mexico is free on ATT and very cheap on other carriers. Verizon has a similar plan.

Check your luggage and never have to drag a suitcase into the ladies’ room again. There is a freedom when you can wander an airport without a heavy carry on. Virgin American charges $25, a lot less than the chiropractor.

Treat yourself to a super light carry on; the best one we found is ‘it’ luggage, a British brand. It carries much more than its small size would indicate and weighs a bit more than 4 pounds. $65 or so.

it luggage from http://itluggage.factoryoutletstore.com/