51-qubit Quantum Computer Proven to Work

On July 14, a Harvard-MIT collaboration created and tested the world’s first 51-qubit quantum computer, the fastest qubit computer in the world.

This is exciting news, especially since IBM is currently working on creating its own 50+-qubit computer. Not only is it entirely possible, but when IBM releases the computer in the coming years, it should be one of the most powerful computing options available.

Qubits – an abbreviation of quantum bits – are tiny particles that can be used to increase the speed and computational power of computers. Qubits achieve this through a process known as superpositioning, allowing them to be both 0 and 1 at the same time.

However, one obstacle facing the 51-qubit quantum computer is that it is incredibly complex – so much to the point that the team still needs to experiment with the computer to make it process specific functions. This is where the IBM Quantum Experience will come in handy.

As quantum computing continues to develop, the number of quantum physicists and engineers required to keep up will need to rise. However, finding experts in quantum computing is a difficult task. The IBM Quantum Experience is meant to give people the opportunity to work with a quantum computer. Because it is open sources, we should gradually gain a foundation that can be applied to medium sized quantum computers.

This is essentially where all quantum computer developers are right now – searching for a way to feasibly use a 50-qubit and beyond quantum computer.

But quantum computers are already here, and IBM has created computers that are meant for the general public. Aside from giving people access to the Quantum Experience, IBM is currently working on a 17-quibit commercial processor that will be in the core of the IBM Q system.

Preparing for The Future of Quantum Computers

Quantum computing, while proven to work, is still in a very experimental stage. Every time a qubit is added to a computer, the entire operation becomes exponentially more complex. This proves to be a challenge, but the additional qubit will go on to make the most powerful computers ever.

The next big step in quantum computers will be the creation of functional mid-sized quantum computers, or any quantum computer that uses between 50-100 qubits.

As we’ve learned, a mid-sized quantum computer has already been successfully tested. However, any computer that complex has to be experimented on to be able to run different problems, so quantum computers are still very early in that stage.

While we are excited for IBM’s new quantum computer that will process with over 50 qubits, seeing any advancement in the field is encouraging. It will take a lot of hard work from original thinkers to push the quantum computer market forward.

Once mid-sized quantum computers start functioning effectively, we’ll start seeing the use of quantum computers on a more regular basis. While quantum computers are not likely to replace your phone or home computer, some technologically advanced businesses will benefit from the technology.

One area that quantum computing is sure to have an impact on is AI. As many systems begin to rely on a more comprehensive AI, quantum computers could provide the leap in technology needed to make these feasible.