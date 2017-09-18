54 Bisexual+ Voices from Western Pennsylvania

#AMPLIFY is an online storytelling archive hosted by the blog, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents. More than 225 individuals have shared their stories about their LGBTQ experiences in Western Pennsylvania, a mostly rural region where the Rust Belt folds into Appalachia. Occasionally, we compile posts together to acknowledge specific facets of our identities.

This week is the time of year when we acknowledge and honor bisexuality visibility and awareness, September 17-24, 2017. It is a time to recognize the resiliency, strength, and tenacity of our bi+ neighbors. You can tweet, IG, and more with the #BiWeek hashtag to show your support and appreciation for the bi community.

The #AMPLIFY project has been honored to have more than 50 contributions from neighbors identifying as bisexual and pansexual.

Their stories have taught me a lot about visibility, erasure, and the harm the LG communities have wrought upon our siblings and neighbors. I’m so pleased to see the emergence and growth of the Pittsburgh Bisexual Community on Facebook (also group) and in real-time, but the truth is that we have a long way to go … there is zero in the way of dedicated programming or services for the bi community.

We can do better. Best of all, we have the people here (see below) who have ideas and reason to do better with us – to lead us. We have to make the investment in our bisexual+ neighbors. We have to stop the jokes, challenge our core beliefs about sexual fluidity, and make it a priority to include openly bisexual individuals in all leadership teams and groups.

Please invest in the #AMPLIFY project with a donation today!

And we’d love to include your story as we move forward if you are bi or an LGBTQ ally to the bi community. Click here to fill out the Q&A. It takes about 30 minutes.