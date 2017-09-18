Sue Kerr, Contributor Founder of Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents and the #AMPLIFY project

54 Bisexual+ Voices from Western Pennsylvania

#AMPLIFY is an online storytelling archive hosted by the blog, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents. More than 225 individuals have shared their stories about their LGBTQ experiences in Western Pennsylvania, a mostly rural region where the Rust Belt folds into Appalachia. Occasionally, we compile posts together to acknowledge specific facets of our identities.

This week is the time of year when we acknowledge and honor bisexuality visibility and awareness, September 17-24, 2017. It is a time to recognize the resiliency, strength, and tenacity of our bi+ neighbors. You can tweet, IG, and more with the #BiWeek hashtag to show your support and appreciation for the bi community.

The #AMPLIFY project has been honored to have more than 50 contributions from neighbors identifying as bisexual and pansexual.

Their stories have taught me a lot about visibility, erasure, and the harm the LG communities have wrought upon our siblings and neighbors. I’m so pleased to see the emergence and growth of the Pittsburgh Bisexual Community on Facebook (also group) and in real-time, but the truth is that we have a long way to go … there is zero in the way of dedicated programming or services for the bi community.

We can do better. Best of all, we have the people here (see below) who have ideas and reason to do better with us – to lead us. We have to make the investment in our bisexual+ neighbors. We have to stop the jokes, challenge our core beliefs about sexual fluidity, and make it a priority to include openly bisexual individuals in all leadership teams and groups.

  1. AMPLIFY! Donna Met a Female Impersonator Who Made a Lasting Impression
  2. AMPLIFY! Gina Shares Her Truth With Those Who Deserve To Know
  3. AMPLIFY! Paula Speaks Out About Bisexual Exclusion and Bi Erasure
  4. Coley Claims To Be Invisible in Plain Sight #AMPLIFY
  5. Kitty Is Out and Open as a Bisexual Trans Woman in Erie County #AMPLIFY
  6. Ashe Believes To Be Queer Is To Be Yourself #AMPLIFY
  7. Anonymous Grieves How Pgh’s Lesbian & Gay Community Treats Bisexuals #AMPLIFY
  8. Raven Has Not Told Anyone That She’s Pansexual Because She’s Afraid #AMPLIFY
  9. Erin Answered These Questions To Challenge Bisexual Erasure #AMPLIFY
  10. Jean Came Out As Bisexual After Her Retirement #AMPLIFY
  11. Niki Talks About Living as a Gender Queer Trans Woman in Pittsburgh #AMPLIFY
  12. Ade is Pansexual, Androgynous and Finds Comfort in Their UU Community #AMPLIFY
  13. Elliot is Bi, Trans and Wishes Westmoreland County Was Talking More About Queer Youth
  14. Heather Refuses To Marginalize Herself As a Bisexual Woman #AMPLIFY
  15. Lela Wants Bisexual Voices To Be Heard #AMPLIFY
  16. Minion Wants To Talk About What It Means to be a Queer, Black, Futch Leathergirl #AMPLIFY
  17. Ama, 30, is a Girl Who Likes Girls and Who Likes Guys #AMPLIFY
  18. Tylor, 30, Is a Pansexual Trans Man Who Wants Better For Young People #AMPLIFY
  19. Mia Donna Has Wild Happy Life as a Pansexual Polyamorous Person #AMPLIFY
  20. Maggio, 28, is Unapologetically a Bi-sexual Queer Feminist Scholar #AMPLIFY
  21. Rachel, 30, is in the Process of Coming Out as Bisexual #AMPLIFY
  22. Staci, 52, Wants More Representation For The Bi Community #AMPLIFY
  23. alexis, 29, talks compensation & community for marginalized lgbtq neighbors #AMPLIFY
  24. Mel, 40: Bi, Queer and Pan Folks Don’t Always Speak in a Gay or Lesbian Voice #AMPLIFY
  25. Kim, 40, Mother, Pansexual, Mexican-American & Washington Co Resident #AMPLIFY
  26. Avery is a Bisexual, Latino Trans Man in Cambria County #AMPLIFY
  27. Jessica, 28, Is Resisting Bisexual Erasure in Pgh #AMPLIFY
  28. Dominic, 18, Is a Bisexual Man Finding His Comfort Zone in College #AMPLIFY
  29. Janet, 66, is Bisexual, Cisgender and Gender Nonconforming #AMPLIFY
  30. Ciora, 27, Says Trans People Have the Strength of Two Souls #AMPLIFY
  31. Lavi, 29, is Trans Queer Bi and Wants Your Respect & Support #AMPLIFY
  32. Alexa, 22, Talks About Acceptance as a Bisexual Woman #AMPLIFY
  33. Ira, 30, Identifies as Pansexual, Genderqueer and Possibly Agender 
  34. Vi, 24, Is Very Concerned About Trans Health Issues in Pittsburgh #AMPLIFY
  35. Tara, 29, Describes Life in the Shenango Valley as a Bisexual Woman #AMPLIFY
  36. Ravenna, 37, Pansexual Trans Woman Living in the Allegheny County Suburbs 
  37. Vanessa, 31, Describes Her Transition & Life as Pansexual in Washington County
  38. Leo, 42, is a Bi Man in Erie County Who Wants to be Heard #AMPLIFY
  39. Kyle Discusses Privilege & Perception of Gay, White, Cisgender Men #AMPLIFY
  40. Brandon, 23, Identifies as a Pansexual Genderqueer Male
  41. Jesse, 28, Helps To Build New LGBTQ Community Supports in Mercer County #AMPLIFY
  42. Megan, 22, is a Bisexual Woman Using Her Voice To Grow Her Community #AMPLIFY
  43. Tyler, 18, is a Pansexual Trans Man in Erie #AMPLIFY
  44. Chica Discusses Her Bisexuality to Show Solidarity #AMPLIFY
  45. Krissy, 34, Talks About Step Parenting as a Bisexual Woman #AMPLIFY
  46. Seth, 21, Came Out as Bi and Trans Via Power Point #AMPLIFY
  47. Tanha, 36, is a Queer, Bisexual Woman in Erie #AMPLIFY
  48. Selene, 60, is genderfluid, pansexual, femme-presenting, neuroqueer and more
  49. Krista, 28, Lives in Washington, PA as a Pansexual Woman
  50. Angie, 32: Out, Loud, and Proud Black Pansexual Mom #AMPLIFY
  51. Roxxie Thunder, 27, is a Glittery Pansexual Femme from Beaver County 
  52. Jamaica, 41, is Bisexual and Wants the Pgh Queer Community to Have a Voice #AMPLIFY
  53. Carmen is 42, Bisexual, and Resonates With Genderfluid Identity #AMPLIFY
  54. Morgan, 31, is a Black, Bisexual, Queer, Polyamorous Woman & Mother #AMPLIFY

Thank you for your contributions! Happy #BiWeek!

