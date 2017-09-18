54 Bisexual+ Voices from Western Pennsylvania

#AMPLIFY is an online storytelling archive hosted by the blog, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents. More than 225 individuals have shared their stories about their LGBTQ experiences in Western Pennsylvania, a mostly rural region where the Rust Belt folds into Appalachia. Occasionally, we compile posts together to acknowledge specific facets of our identities.
This week is the time of year when we acknowledge and honor bisexuality visibility and awareness, September 17-24, 2017. It is a time to recognize the resiliency, strength, and tenacity of our bi+ neighbors. You can tweet, IG, and more with the #BiWeek hashtag to show your support and appreciation for the bi community.
The #AMPLIFY project has been honored to have more than 50 contributions from neighbors identifying as bisexual and pansexual.
Their stories have taught me a lot about visibility, erasure, and the harm the LG communities have wrought upon our siblings and neighbors. I’m so pleased to see the emergence and growth of the Pittsburgh Bisexual Community on Facebook (also group) and in real-time, but the truth is that we have a long way to go … there is zero in the way of dedicated programming or services for the bi community.
We can do better. Best of all, we have the people here (see below) who have ideas and reason to do better with us – to lead us. We have to make the investment in our bisexual+ neighbors. We have to stop the jokes, challenge our core beliefs about sexual fluidity, and make it a priority to include openly bisexual individuals in all leadership teams and groups.
Please invest in the #AMPLIFY project with a donation today!
And we’d love to include your story as we move forward if you are bi or an LGBTQ ally to the bi community. Click here to fill out the Q&A. It takes about 30 minutes.
- AMPLIFY! Donna Met a Female Impersonator Who Made a Lasting Impression
- AMPLIFY! Gina Shares Her Truth With Those Who Deserve To Know
- AMPLIFY! Paula Speaks Out About Bisexual Exclusion and Bi Erasure
- Coley Claims To Be Invisible in Plain Sight #AMPLIFY
- Kitty Is Out and Open as a Bisexual Trans Woman in Erie County #AMPLIFY
- Ashe Believes To Be Queer Is To Be Yourself #AMPLIFY
- Anonymous Grieves How Pgh’s Lesbian & Gay Community Treats Bisexuals #AMPLIFY
- Raven Has Not Told Anyone That She’s Pansexual Because She’s Afraid #AMPLIFY
- Erin Answered These Questions To Challenge Bisexual Erasure #AMPLIFY
- Jean Came Out As Bisexual After Her Retirement #AMPLIFY
- Niki Talks About Living as a Gender Queer Trans Woman in Pittsburgh #AMPLIFY
- Ade is Pansexual, Androgynous and Finds Comfort in Their UU Community #AMPLIFY
- Elliot is Bi, Trans and Wishes Westmoreland County Was Talking More About Queer Youth
- Heather Refuses To Marginalize Herself As a Bisexual Woman #AMPLIFY
- Lela Wants Bisexual Voices To Be Heard #AMPLIFY
- Minion Wants To Talk About What It Means to be a Queer, Black, Futch Leathergirl #AMPLIFY
- Ama, 30, is a Girl Who Likes Girls and Who Likes Guys #AMPLIFY
- Tylor, 30, Is a Pansexual Trans Man Who Wants Better For Young People #AMPLIFY
- Mia Donna Has Wild Happy Life as a Pansexual Polyamorous Person #AMPLIFY
- Maggio, 28, is Unapologetically a Bi-sexual Queer Feminist Scholar #AMPLIFY
- Rachel, 30, is in the Process of Coming Out as Bisexual #AMPLIFY
- Staci, 52, Wants More Representation For The Bi Community #AMPLIFY
- alexis, 29, talks compensation & community for marginalized lgbtq neighbors #AMPLIFY
- Mel, 40: Bi, Queer and Pan Folks Don’t Always Speak in a Gay or Lesbian Voice #AMPLIFY
- Kim, 40, Mother, Pansexual, Mexican-American & Washington Co Resident #AMPLIFY
- Avery is a Bisexual, Latino Trans Man in Cambria County #AMPLIFY
- Jessica, 28, Is Resisting Bisexual Erasure in Pgh #AMPLIFY
- Dominic, 18, Is a Bisexual Man Finding His Comfort Zone in College #AMPLIFY
- Janet, 66, is Bisexual, Cisgender and Gender Nonconforming #AMPLIFY
- Ciora, 27, Says Trans People Have the Strength of Two Souls #AMPLIFY
- Lavi, 29, is Trans Queer Bi and Wants Your Respect & Support #AMPLIFY
- Alexa, 22, Talks About Acceptance as a Bisexual Woman #AMPLIFY
- Ira, 30, Identifies as Pansexual, Genderqueer and Possibly Agender
- Vi, 24, Is Very Concerned About Trans Health Issues in Pittsburgh #AMPLIFY
- Tara, 29, Describes Life in the Shenango Valley as a Bisexual Woman #AMPLIFY
- Ravenna, 37, Pansexual Trans Woman Living in the Allegheny County Suburbs
- Vanessa, 31, Describes Her Transition & Life as Pansexual in Washington County
- Leo, 42, is a Bi Man in Erie County Who Wants to be Heard #AMPLIFY
- Kyle Discusses Privilege & Perception of Gay, White, Cisgender Men #AMPLIFY
- Brandon, 23, Identifies as a Pansexual Genderqueer Male
- Jesse, 28, Helps To Build New LGBTQ Community Supports in Mercer County #AMPLIFY
- Megan, 22, is a Bisexual Woman Using Her Voice To Grow Her Community #AMPLIFY
- Tyler, 18, is a Pansexual Trans Man in Erie #AMPLIFY
- Chica Discusses Her Bisexuality to Show Solidarity #AMPLIFY
- Krissy, 34, Talks About Step Parenting as a Bisexual Woman #AMPLIFY
- Seth, 21, Came Out as Bi and Trans Via Power Point #AMPLIFY
- Tanha, 36, is a Queer, Bisexual Woman in Erie #AMPLIFY
- Selene, 60, is genderfluid, pansexual, femme-presenting, neuroqueer and more
- Krista, 28, Lives in Washington, PA as a Pansexual Woman
- Angie, 32: Out, Loud, and Proud Black Pansexual Mom #AMPLIFY
- Roxxie Thunder, 27, is a Glittery Pansexual Femme from Beaver County
- Jamaica, 41, is Bisexual and Wants the Pgh Queer Community to Have a Voice #AMPLIFY
- Carmen is 42, Bisexual, and Resonates With Genderfluid Identity #AMPLIFY
- Morgan, 31, is a Black, Bisexual, Queer, Polyamorous Woman & Mother #AMPLIFY
Thank you for your contributions! Happy #BiWeek!
