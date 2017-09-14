54 Years After the Bomb That Shook America, 16th Street Baptist Asks that We Come Together

The 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham will never shake the dark specter of evil.

The sticks of dynamite that exploded at the front of the brown brick building on Sept. 15, 1963, killing four young girls on their way to hear a sermon titled “Love That Forgives,” still rattles America’s history and conscience.

Youtube The four girls killed on Sept. 15, 1963: Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley.

In the process it gave the 16th Street Baptist Church a place in modern civil rights history that it would give anything not to hold.

But there it is, and The Rev. Arthur Price Jr. has a theory about the way to combat evil. It’s for enough good people to do something.

For starters, The Rev. Price said from the pulpit on a recent Sunday morning, they can go to church.

Now it’s not surprising a preacher would urge his congregation to go to church. But as he explains it, that’s only step one.

Church attendance and participation is critical, he declared, because it forges individuals into a collective that wields far greater power than all those individuals alone.

In the process, it also makes those individuals better.

“I don’t care how big and bad you are,” he said. “You will never be your best self by yourself.”

The 16th Street Baptist Church in 2017.

Truth is, he said, we’re all role players on God’s team, because no one is good at everything.

“Imagine how mad you’d all be,” he joked, gesturing toward the four vocalists on the riser behind him, “if I sang all the songs.”

Like all good preachers, The Rev. Price kept this sermon focused. Starting softly and building to crescendos, mopping his forehead and repeatedly asking if he could get a witness, he made it clear that church members who do not attend church are shortchanging both themselves and the Lord.

It’s a sermon many pastors could deliver, and many probably have. But The Rev. Price gets additional authority from the history of his pulpit, which includes and goes well beyond the lethal explosion 54 years ago Friday.

Four girls were killed in the church that day: Carole Robertson, Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair and Cynthia Wesley (Morris). A fifth girl, Sarah Collins, was blinded in her right eye. Twenty-three people were injured.

It was 14 years before anyone was prosecuted. On the more hopeful side, the national outrage triggered by the murders became a critical turning point in marshalling support for the landmark civil rights legislation of 1964 and 1965.

That doesn’t make the sense of loss any less acute when you walk diagonally across Sixth Avenue to Kelly Ingram Park and see The Four Spirits, Elizabeth MacQueen’s sculpture of Robertson, Collins, McNair and Wesley.

The Four Spirits.

In a world without blind hatred, today they would be matriarchs. Grandmothers.

Sixteenth Street Baptist itself was 90 years old when a handful of cowards planted that bomb.

It was founded in 1873 as The First Colored Baptist Church of Birmingham and over the years it built a rich and profound history that includes visits from the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was a community center where preachers helped organize demonstrations demanding America live up to its constitutional creed.

Birmingham Civil Rights Museum collection Newspaper photo of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaking in the early 1960s.

It’s a history the church today recounts to visitors from around the world. It’s also a history that The Rev. Price and church officials clearly do not want to become the church’s only definition.

They don’t see Sixteenth Street Baptist frozen in the amber of the past. They see it as a vibrant spiritual force in the present and future.

The printed weekly program makes that declaration on top of the first page: “Sixteenth Street Baptist Church: Where Jesus Christ is the Main Attraction.”

Traditional as that sounds, the Main Attraction gets a contemporary presentation here, including musical praise from that vocal quartet and a piano-playing singer who is further accompanied by drums, guitar and a couple of horns.

In the end, though, the preacher sets the course, and The Rev. Price throws down a challenge: Come to church, join the work of the church.

“God gives the Holy Spirit to those who are saved,” he says. “If you only use it for yourself, you are not utilizing that gift.”

On this Sunday he makes only glancing reference to secular matters, expressing hope that the president and other leaders will be guided by what’s right, and admitting that after he sees news reports about a murder being streamed on Facebook, “I don’t know what the world is coming to.”

He does know how it can get back: faith. Faith backed by action, in the name of what is good and just.

Birmingham Civil Rights Museum collection Demonstration outside the church, 1963.

The Rev. Price delivers this as a Christian religious message. Because this pulpit has so effectively helped harness and employ collective moral power in the past, it resonates beyond the pews.

Like across the street in Kelly Ingram Park, where Four Spirits remain forever young and will live long after the agents of evil have crumbled back into the darkness.