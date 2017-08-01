56 Retired U.S. Generals And Admirals Blast Trump's Military Trans Ban

Fifty-six retired U.S. generals and admirals slammed President Donald Trump’s ban against transgender individuals serving in the military on Tuesday.

The highly-decorated officials voiced their displeasure with Trump’s new policy, which he made known in a series of tweets on July 26, via a letter sent to The Palm Center, an independent research institute.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

“This proposed ban, if implemented, would cause significant disruptions, deprive the military of mission-critical talent, and compromise the integrity of transgender troops who would be forced to live a lie, as well as non-transgender peers who would be forced to choose between reporting their comrades or disobeying policy,” the letter, also sent to HuffPost, reads. “As a result, the proposed ban would degrade readiness even more than the failed ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy. Patriotic transgender Americans who are serving— and who want to serve—must not be dismissed, deprived of medically necessary health care, or forced to compromise their integrity or hide their identity.”

The generals and admirals also lashed out at Trump’s claims that allowing trans people to serve in the military would be both a “disruption” and a financial burden.

“We respectfully disagree, and consider these claims to be without merit,” the letter states, before pointing out that the proposed cost of providing healthcare for trans people “amounts to one one-hundredth of one percent of the military’s annual health care budget.”

The letter also notes that “transgender troops have been serving honorably and openly for the past year, and have been widely praised by commanders” and that 18 other nations allow trans troops “and none has reported any detriment to readiness.”

“These retired generals and admirals have made it clear exactly how harmful President Trump’s transgender military ban would be to our nation’s armed forces,” Stephen Peters, HRC National Press Secretary and Marine veteran, wrote in an email. “President Trump’s and Vice President Pence’s attack on bravely serving transgender troops is dangerous and unpatriotic. They absolutely must listen to these voices of reason and reverse course in support of ALL of our nation’s heroes, regardless of their gender identity.”

Commandant Paul Zukunft, the head of the U.S. Coastguard, also weighed in on the ban on Tuesday. He told the Center for Strategic and International Studies forum, “I told [a transgender military member] I will not turn my back... We have made an investment in you and you have made an investment in the Coast Guard, and I will not break faith.”

A full list of the signees of the letter appears below: