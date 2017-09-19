56 Photos That Show What Motherhood Looks Like Around The World

A lovely photo series is giving viewers a glimpse into the lives of mothers around the world.

The “Mums of the World” project is the brainchild of the doll stroller company Play Like Mum. They commissioned 56 individuals from 55 different countries and territories to take a candid photo that represents what “mum” means to them.

“We wanted to shine a light on motherhood through those who love them and respect them,” Play Like Mum founder Andrew Coplestone told HuffPost. “Some were the photographers’ own mothers, some were their partners, their friends or even themselves.”

As the photos show, different countries have their own cultures, traditions and living conditions, but mothers are united by the same thing: love for their children.

“The project was something special, and it was amazing to connect with so many individuals from different cultures,” said Coplestone. “It’s evident from our conversations that the mother holds many families together and works the hardest of any member of the family. The stories we were told are simply beautiful and we’re happy to share them with the world!”