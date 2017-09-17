5TIWST When I First Started: Wendy Sweetmore, CEO of NetworkBe, and former Senior VP at MGM

“We are all born with certain skills. Mine was storytelling. As result, I always tried to make television with a conscience, highlighting the stories that have impact in the world.”

I had the pleasure to interview Wendy Sweetmore, CEO of NetworkBe. NetworkBe is a free, membership-based, short-form, online video-first network producing emotionally charged stories, where women share content and connect through mutual like-minded interests.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us Wendy! What is your "backstory"?

Wendy: I am a seasoned media executive and producer with over 30 years of experience working with entertainment companies around the globe. As a producer of original high-quality content, I’ve mastered all aspects of the creative process, including writing, production, development, PR, marketing, brand integration, and sales, throughout my career. I was a senior executive for Mark Burnett Productions during its hyper growth period ( MPB / Hearst’s One Three Media / United Artist / MG), and created, produced, and sold content to the domestic and international media markets. From Oprah to Pres. Donald Trump on The Apprentice, I’ve been able to work at the highest levels of entertainment with some of the biggest brands.

Two years ago, I resigned from my studio position as SVP of Current Programming and Development for MGM / Hearst / Mark Burnett because I saw the gap in women’s video programming and how this audience was underserved, so I dedicated myself full-time to creating a solution for this obvious gap in the marketplace.

After a full year of deep diving into the digital content world and studying women’s behaviors and lifestyles I founded NetworkBe — a new video-first digital media network that elevates women’s lives through authentic entertainment and online engagement.

We were officially established in August 2016. Very soon after, I started telling friends about what I am doing and the right people turned up, and worked to make it a reality.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire ?

Wendy: There is not one company, but many that have qualities that I admire. I love that Netflix has unlimited maternity and paternity leave, even though the US remains the only country in the world without a policy for providing paid leave to new moms after childbirth. I admire the revolutionary thinking of Elon Musk, the enterprise building of Mark Zuckerberg and the philanthropic endeavors of the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation.

I also look at the company culture an organization sets. In general people spend more time in the office than home, so a company culture is integral to the success and morale of an organization. Hubspot, Zappos and Facebook are good examples. But there needs be a new way for the 21st Century workforce to operate and we want to lead by example. We are a family-first company, if your child is sick or has a Mother's Day event at school, then that will come first. The team manages their own time, as long as they get the work that is needed finished and hit milestones, everyone is happier.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Wendy: I believe we are all born with certain skills. Mine was storytelling, writing and producing. As result, I always tried to make television with a conscience. Highlighting the stories that have impact in the world with an emotional connection, made you laugh, cry, inspire or take action. We are just the medium that shines a spotlight on the daily hidden figures who are changing the world by example. I also am the Co-Founder of Roots of Promise, a non-profit that provides family strengthening and foster care services. We protect and keep orphaned and vulnerable children in stable loving families.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

Wendy:

Surround Yourself With Cheerleaders Not Sneer Leaders. One of the first times I shared my idea with a friend they said “Wow, that’s ambitious”. Starting a business is hard enough. Everyday you are dealing with your own head trash, and you don’t need other people adding to it. So surround yourself with people that know you, what your capable of, and can lift you and spur you on in those dark moments. It’s lonely at the top, so I now belong to business groups a start-up group, and a G1 group with amazing women leaders that help me deal with major hurdles. It’s Good To Be Crazy. When I first shared my idea with my start-up class, they shot me down and told me that I should be going after millennials, be charging a subscription and monetizing through ad pre-roll. I was offering the opposite - a free service to the 25+ audience and using a brand integration because women skip ads. They said it was a recipe for failure and that I was crazy. At first I believed them, they had been doing this longer than me. I took it to heart. That was the best training ground I ever had. Now I take ‘crazy’ as a compliment, as you need to go up against the consensus and traditional thought to succeed. Just Jump In. I spent so much time, researching, surveying and interviewing people, so I would get it right, think of everything that could go wrong, and planning it all out, that a year passed before I knew it. As a friend Kevin Tidwell said, “I suffered paralysis through analysis”. The hardest part is starting. I could have started 6 months earlier, and should have just jumped in, but I wanted every detail planned out, which you will find that with a start-up, is that we make plans and the gods laugh. Pivot Quickly. It’ important to trust in your team, but you also need to put a deadline on fixing a problem and stick to it. We had a major tech hitch with a tracking plug-in we were using. Each week the software company said they were fixing it and it would only take a few more days. My team believed them and I trusted in my team. Days, turned in weeks, which turned in months. Finally, I put a deadline on it and pulled the plug. We change direction and went with a different system. A start up can’t afford 3 months of burn to wait and fix a problem. Each day counts. It was a hard lesson, but now if something is not working after a few days we pivot quickly. There’s a Big Difference Between Leading and Managing. I don’t believe in natural born leaders, but moreso that everyday people can evolve into one. I first thought it was my job to manage everyone in the company, tell them what need to be done and come up with the idea’s. Managers act with themselves in mind, as they have set goals to make, but leaders act with the team in mind first. From the first moment we all gathered in a room I set the tone, vision and we all created the company culture. The shift from a manager to leader was humbling. As I saw my team blossom, take charge and become leaders themselves. We all set our company milestones together and signed off on it. I do not tell the team what to do, as they know what needs to be done, and it’s a beautiful thing to watch. Managers give their employees something to work on. Leaders give their team a vision to work towards.