6 Benefits Landlords can get from using Real estate Companies with Cutting Edge Technologies

Real estate is so much more than having vacant properties available or renting apartments. Real estate can be likened to a tree with many branches and sub stems. With various activities ranging from: property management, consultancy, marketing and timing, tax planning, accounting, leasing paperwork, compliance, document storage, property inspection and prospective tenant assessments. All these activities can be overwhelming for any individual, especially landlords who still have to chase their monthly checks from tenants.

This is why it would be quite smart of any landlord to use real estate companies tailored to catering to these needs. Below are 6 advantages of getting a real estate well versed in technology to manage your needs effectively.

Property management network

Outsourcing to a property management company can be a herculean task. Many times just finding the right company can be a huge daunting task in and of itself.Realty tech companies with huge web presences and significant reach in the local marketplace often have sorted the headache of gathering a database of qualified property management consultants. You as a landlord just need to go through and find one that best suit your wants or meets your specifications. There is significant value in one stop shopping for all your needs. Time is money.

2. Online listing services

A major benefit of using realty tech companies is the listing features they have which allows landlords put their various properties on the platform for a large heterogeneous audience to see. Some of these companies syndicate their listings to nationwide listing platforms like Trulia, Zumper, Zillow, HotPads and Craigslist. Some companies specialize in local syndication as well as national. Boston Pads, a local real estate portal in Boston, sends their listings to over 80 local real estate websites, all specializing in different micro markets such as Boston Apartments, Boston Luxury Apartments, or Pet Friendly Apartments in Boston.

Landlords can put up pictures and videos of said properties, and use descriptive text to explain and list the major and minor features of the properties for example if pets are allowed, parking space facilities, utility fees, contact information, etc. Landlords can also review their property prices to see if it’s competitive or a tad too low/high by comparing with similar listings by other landlords.

3. Specialization

Some of these companies also have platforms that are catered to specific needs as different landlords cater to different clientele. For instance some landlords deal only in luxury apartments while some only cater to specific geographical regions. Realty tech companies help to advertise your properties to targeted markets or publics.

This helps in narrowing down your communication and it reaching those that actually need it or those it is meant for and can relate to it. These companies also assist in the seamless relocation of corporate companies.

4. Marketing

The marketing services gotten from realty tech companies are incomparable. Asides from the opportunity to list your properties on their high traffic platforms, they also syndicate these listings to their social media pages which are seen and shared by a large number of their followers which in turn allows friends and friends of friends see these ads thereby increasing the eyeballs. They also send out weekly newsletters to the emails in their database which is quite a lot.

These levels of marketing helps to reduce the number of vacancies a landlord would ordinarily have as referrals would be gotten. The sort of marketing gotten from these companies is also easy for mobility, because it is online; it is easy for any landlord to send the link to his/her listed property to anyone making enquiries for more details about the property.

5. Property Renovation

New property layout and styles are being revealed constantly. To access a large database where you as a landlord can go through modern house styling and renovation for your different properties, realty tech companies are your best bet. These companies also provide you with a portfolio of qualified contractors and real estate professionals who can help bring your dreams to life.

You can also find out the property type that sells faster than others. Renovation and remodeling contractors are at your fingertips with a realty tech company. You can also request estimates or quotes on how much it would cost for renovations.

6. Customer Service

The importance of customer service for any business cannot be over emphasized. When people receive great customer service from any business or brand, it’s only natural that a ripple effect will be created through word of mouth and recommendations. It’s important to keep this in mind while searching for real estate tech companies. Do they have an efficient online customer service? What are customers saying about them online?