6 Chic Twists on Red, White and Blue

By Becky Harris, Houzz

When I think of red, white and blue, I usually think of good old-fashioned Fourth of July decorations and kids' rooms — bright white, fire engine red and navy blue. Those are great classics, but tweaking the hues and using them in careful doses can result in very chic red, white and blue rooms for all year.

Taking whites a little creamy or tan, reds to terra-cotta and oxblood, and blues to turquoise or teal is a great way to elevate this classic combo to high design. Here are 6 ways to take this classic color combo chic.

Tobi Fairley Interior Design Original photo on Houzz

1. Save the red for a few exotic pieces. Unique lanterns in oxblood punctuate this sophisticated space. Also note the design impact of the cool slate-blue ceiling and the Greek key detailing on the rug.

Robeson Design Original photo on Houzz

2. Layer the colors atop a neutral base. Rich neutrals are the main color palette here, while strong accents are layered on top for comfortable nautical style.

eric gedney | ARCHITECT Original photo on Houzz

3. Use restraint. This fresh country kitchen keeps the "kountry" at bay with careful curation — the blues come from china patterns; the red appears on wood bar stools and cabinetry.

Darci Goodman Design Original photo on Houzz

4. Keep it tailored. Chic tailoring and a playful mix of patterns result in a crisp cottage bedroom.

New Urban Home Builders Original photo on Houzz

5. Tone it down with tan. Blue that borders on periwinkle, red that borders on burgundy, and white replaced by tan give charming cottage style a fresh update here.

Boutique Homes Original photo on Houzz