6 Cold Soups for Hot Summer Days

When the days are are scorching hot — and the last thing you want to do is eat a heavy meal — chilled soups are the answer. From Silky Golden Gazpacho to Creamy Zucchini, Walnut & Dill Soup, all of these soup recipes are easy to make, full of flavor, and totally satisfying. So go ahead: slurp, sip, and spoon your way through the dog days of summer.

Adapted from Oleana chef Ana Sortun’s cookbook, Spice: Flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean, this chilled soup’s pure tomato flavor is highlighted with a touch of curry powder and turmeric. So different and delicious! GET THE RECIPE

This vibrant soup is made with slow-roasted red bell peppers and sweet summer tomatoes but the real magic is the seasoning: fragrant fresh rosemary, anise seeds, and a splash of balsamic vinegar. GET THE RECIPE

This puréed zucchini soup is surprisingly healthy — there’s no heavy cream in it, just a handful of toasted walnuts to thicken it up. Serve it hot or cold, depending on the weather and your mood. GET THE RECIPE

This fun twist on gazpacho comes from Juice Manifesto: More than 120 Flavor-Packed Juices, Smoothies and Healthful Meals for the Whole Family by Andrew Cooper (Chronicle Books, 2016). Ginger and chile give it a bit of a kick and complement the sweetness of the watermelon. GET THE RECIPE

This tomato soup tastes brighter, sweeter and more intensely of tomatoes than any other tomato soup you’ve ever tried. The secret ingredient is orange juice, which highlights the sweetness of the tomatoes without calling any attention to itself. GET THE RECIPE