6 Empowering Things You Can Do Immediately in the Wake of Tragedy

We’ve always lived on a planet that has pain, suffering, and hardship. But lately it feels like it’s more than ever. It can be hard to witness such senseless acts, and yet the easy access of social media in the digital age makes it more prevalent. It seems situations are always in our face—terrorist attacks, political uproar, and threats of world war loom over our heads. In the past months of heightened attacks, it is essential to remember that you can make a difference.

The worst thing we can do is act like what is happening isn’t or normalize it. But change can happen, and believe it or not, your actions and help will make a difference. Here are six easy things you can do right now to help us more forward:

1. Educate Yourself

Understand we live on a planet of duality. There will always be contrasting views and opinions. Taking sides and condemning the opposition may feel right and just, but if we fail to address the true concerns of the opposition, we will never be able to move forward with peace.

Contrast brings clarity, and through the opposition, we can learn what is most important to us. When you educate yourself on the situation and why others feel the way they do, you will be able to connect more strongly to your truth.

Some simple ways to educate yourself:

• Follow leaders/ teachers/ ministries/ authors you respect and admire.

• Watch YouTube videos on the topic.

The bottom line is, the more informed you are, the less complacent you will be.

Much of the hate that is happening on the planet is rising to the surface because it hasn’t been addressed yet; now we are witnessing it in full force. So the task is to learn about the pain so we can heal it. We don’t need to give into it or allow it to be present, but addressing it and the root cause is the path to move forward. People are afraid of what they don’t understand. When you seek to understand, the fear is removed with awareness, and love will prevail. Focus on kindness and let peace be your intention.

2. Take Action

There are plenty of ways to make a difference by using your voice, and taking action is key. You can sign up for Today’s Daily Action by texting “A-C-T-I-O-N” to 228466; you’ll get daily updates on important topics to address with your senators. You can also sign petitions that align with your values on sites like www.change.org. Taking action means you no longer tolerate the injustice and will stand strong for what is right and you know to be true.

3. Pray

Prayer is important for healing the pain. Pray for the victims and witnesses and participants of all situations. Pray for Mother Earth. She is hurting. Pray for all the people on the earth, for they are hurting too.

People who are hurting hurt others. If we can pray for the healing of the hearts that are lost, lashing out, and in most fear, if you can pray for the enemies that they find their way to love, you will do more than you realize.

Condemning the evil and shaming it will not make it go away—that usually gives in more power. Instead of hating what you don’t understand seek to pray for understanding and goodwill for all.

4. Talk About It

Avoiding the topic when it’s weighing on your heart will cause you distress. It can feel disturbing, but the more you talk about the situation, the more united you will be. Community is essential for healing, so come together and heal with hope. In Brené Brown new book Braving the Wilderness available Sept 12, she talks about the power of community and coming together. But in doing this you must be true to yourself, it’s a daily practice that demands integrity and authenticity.

5. Question Yourself

Each time you want to speak out or repost on social media, ask yourself:

Is this true?

Is this necessary to share?

Is this in alignment with my values?

Will this help others?

If you are aiming to be of service and help those around you, you will be helping the community heal and grow with love. If you are attacking, condemning, or shaming any group of people, then you are doing what they are too. Rise about with love.

6. Keep an Honest Perspective

It can certainly feel like the world is falling apart. But for every bad thing that happens, there are millions of good things happening all around the globe. Focus your attention on the good by being the good. You can volunteer your time and energy for what you believe in. You can also follow positive news networks like http://aplus.com/.

7. Practice Self-Love