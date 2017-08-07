6 Hidden Gems of Kerala You Never Knew Existed

Kerala, which is known as God’s own Home, attracts many tourists from all around the world because of its splendid habitat and its mesmerizing scenic beauty. There are so many places that you can visit. You apparently won’t be able to see everything if you are planning a short trip as there is a lot to see. But, if you want to visit places that are not that popular and away from the maddening crowd then you must visit some of the offbeat places to explore the lesser known and enjoy the serenity and peaceful environment.

Here are six lesser known places in Kerala that you must visit if you have a thing for less common things and places.

1. Silent Valley National Park The Silent Valley National Park, which is situated in the Nilgiri hills, is under consideration for UNESCO world heritage site. It is one of the most impressive and relatively less explored regions of the Western Ghats making it an appropriate spot for bird watching and just relaxing in laps of nature.

This national park is home to the endangered lion-tailed macaque. Apart from that, there are around 138 species of birds, 34 species of mammals, and 730 varieties of insects. The dense green forests and its peaceful environment make it truly unique. There is a lot more that Kerala Tourism offers travelers.

2. Valiyaparamba Backwaters, Kasaragod Valiyaparamba Backwaters, created by the amalgamation of four rivers, is a little island in Kasaragod. Its scenic beauty and lush green trees attract nature lovers. You can enjoy various fun things to do such as bird watching, hiking and boating. You can take ferry rides and visit Bekal Fort and Chandragiri Fort.

Pixabay Kerala Backwaters

3. Cherai Beach, Kochi As it is accessible only by a boat, not a lot of people come over here making it quite serene and peaceful. This beach is like paradise for those who love to spend their evenings by the seashore enjoying the beautiful sunset and the changing colors of the sky. Because of the low tides, you can enjoy swimming in this beach.

4. Pookot Lake, Wayanad This natural fresh water lake lies in the middle of lush evergreen forests. This lake is the perfect spot for a picnic or trekking around the lake. It has many fresh water fishes, and blue lotus is in abundance. You can also explore the children’s park, spices emporium, and fresh water aquarium. There’s a lot to see and do in Wayanad which is off the beaten track.

WanderWithJo.com Pookot lake

5. Banasura Sagar Dam, Wayanad The babasura Sagar Dam is the major dam in India and the next largest in Asia. Situated at an altitude of 3200 ft, it is one of the most offbeat places to explore. It is an ideal picnic spot with its magnificent scenic beauty and a spectacular view of the Banasura hills.

6. Chembra Peak, Wayanad It is one of the most offbeat places to visit in Kerala. It offers various trekking opportunities but, you need to get a prior permission before you plan your expedition from the Meppady Forest. You should also stop on your way at a heart shaped lake known as hridhayathadakam, which is a wonderful place to visit.