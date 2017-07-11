6 Inspiring Ideas For Outdoor Lighting

A beautiful landscape is made even more gorgeous with the addition of a few well-chosen outdoor lights. It’s an element that many of us don’t really consider when addressing the exterior of our homes, the décor of our patios, or even the layouts of our garden. But, a stunning lantern, chandelier (like the one above), or even a solar light can add so much interest to the familiar, creating a lovely atmosphere that you’ll enjoy every evening. Here are just a few of our favorite ideas: