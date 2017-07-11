6 Inspiring Ideas For Outdoor Lighting

A beautiful landscape is made even more gorgeous with the addition of a few well-chosen outdoor lights. It’s an element that many of us don’t really consider when addressing the exterior of our homes, the décor of our patios, or even the layouts of our garden. But, a stunning lantern, chandelier (like the one above), or even a solar light can add so much interest to the familiar, creating a lovely atmosphere that you’ll enjoy every evening. Here are just a few of our favorite ideas:
A single lantern positioned over the door in this home by Amy Weaver Design is an unexpected way to illuminate an exterior.
Industrial-style pendants create pleasant visual repetition in an outdoor hall designed by Molly Wood Garden Design.
This home designed by Ryan Street & Associates masters outdoor ambient light. From string lights above the dining area and transitional spaces to the gentle pool lighting and the outdoor lanterns, it’s a comfortable look that inspires relaxation.
Gentle uplighting puts the focus on the lush plants in this gorgeous garden, designed by Stephen Stimson Associates.
A geometric light adds modern flair to this peaceful patio by Mary McDonald. The angled lines also subtly nod to the crisscross back of the accent chairs.
CONVERSATIONS