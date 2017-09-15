6 Key Tips For Any Aspiring Ecommerce Entrepreneur

In today’s world of shopping, ecommerce continues to rise. This new type of business has enabled entrepreneurs to start companies faster than ever. Scalability of these ecommerce stores can become a challenge, especially as the space gets more and more competitive.

Even though you need to be mindful of your competition, it’s important to get connected in the right networks and utilize expertise that’s online to skip past some initial hurdles. Events like eCommCon, enable would be entrepreneurs to gain insight from experts who have started six, seven, and eight figure companies.

To get started on the right foot, below are seven of the top tips from speakers at this upcoming ecommerce event:

Improve on What You Have

The technological and metaphorical advances seen today are indescribable. Take into account the newest iPhone. Apple’s newest product is a combination of all the tech improvements we have seen throughout the past 10 years. If Apple stopped with the first iPhone, they would never be the powerhouse company they are today.

This is why J Keitsu Sorenson, the multimillionaire founder of numerous E-Commerce businesses and Drop Ship Legacy, believes you should never stop improving on what you have. Whether it’s an everyday product or service, if you test your products, and focus on what is wrong with them, you then know exactly what you have to change.

If They Can Do It, You Can Do It

You hear of those digital nomad entrepreneurs all the--they’re the ones traveling the world and running a business at the same time. Some sell products online through their ecommerce stores while others focus on developing software tools.

For Beck Power, a digital nomad and co-founder of businesses such as NomadFly, a flight hacking online course, running a business while traveling comes naturally. She specializes in bootstrapping products that become profitable quickly, something you should focus on when starting your first online store.

Explore Endless Possibilities

In this day and age, opportunities can come to anyone. You just have to put yourself in the right place and see them at the right time. For a ecommerce entrepreneur, this means following trends and seeing how you can potentially piggyback off of viral sensations.

For Nathan Resnick, founder of Sourcify, this recently meant selling $23,000 worth of Conor Mcgregor like suits in a week. His team at Sourcify, a platform that makes ecommerce manufacturing easy, created a viral store that rode the wave during the McGregor Vs. Mayweather boxing match.

If you see a possibility to have your online store go viral, jump at it!

Many is Better than One

Being the creator of a groundbreaking product is always a good thing. But you should never limit yourself to just the one product. Once something similar hits the market, it can become difficult to sustain sales and continue bringing in clients, with the competition selling the product at a potentially lower cost.

That is why Jeff Bunting, the multimillionaire founder of e-commerce academy Dropship Mastery, believes you should never limit yourself to one product—even if it is very successful. Take time to research selling trends, and what is popular at the moment. Incorporating these things into your business ensures you are keeping up with everything new and upcoming, ensures clients check back to your website to see what’s new, and keep a steady flow of income filtering in.

Invest Only What You Can

From $200 to over $1M in sales after 3 months, J Trevor Chapman is an online business pro. At 33 years old, he decided to start working on the life he always imagined for himself.

What started as a small project quickly turned into a ecommerce sensation covered by CNBC. His store, LDSman.com, quickly became one of the fastest growing. Though he started by investing what he could, he continued to reinvest and eventually make major profits.

Your Consumers Determine Your Success

When it comes down to it, you won't have a successful business if you do not have a customer base to sustain. This is why Cameron Manwaring, a Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient for developing massive advertising campaigns for companies such as DreamWorks, Pepsi and ESPN, believes you should always put your audience first.

Creating anything from website to an advertising campaign that is not only appealing, but user friendly, can provide an immediate increase in customer interaction and their desire to purchase your product or service.

A platform that is very cluttered, hard to understand, or hard to find can reduce your credibility in a customer's eyes. Avoiding this will increase customer stay time, and keep your customers coming back in the future.