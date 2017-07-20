6 Most Amazing Budget Travel Recommendations

Traveling with no money can be rather stressful. When you have to count each cent or penny in order to get the meal you want and manage to go and see all the cities you wish it can get rather annoying.

What’s even worse is that people do not have enough courage to just buy the ticket - because they think they simply don’t have enough money to travel.

“I cannot afford it right now.”

“Where would I find money for that?”

You don’t need to be rich to travel

Repeat this to yourself over and over again, until you buy that ticket. Yet, you can manage to save enough for your trips and spend reasonably. How? You should make that a priority. There is a sea of opportunities to spend (waste) money but also, an ocean of opportunities to travel on a budget and to beautiful locations. An ocean.

Get the opportunities straight to your inbox

As technology pushes on into our lives, we can find great specials landing right into our email inbox. The days of searching long and hard on the internet are over. With so many great offers now available to us, having them land in your inbox will not only save you a tremendous amount of searching time online. It will also help you pinpoint the best offers in the market, making it easier to save on the best deals.

Discount? Yes, please!

When travelling, ask for discounts! Being a student or a youth can get you access to some pretty awesome deals all over the world. ISIC, IYTC & ITIC (student, youth & teacher) discount cards are a must have when travelling for access to the very best deals. Plan your trip and book early for the best prices.

Keep an eye on your intakes

Diana from Creatives Destination emphasized the importance of drinking water while traveling. Alcohol may distance you from the reality of being stuck in a noisy metal tube thousands of feet in the air, but it is very dehydrating.

But if you love your free in-flight bottles of alcohol, alternate them with glasses of water. You will stay re-hydrated, refreshed and ready for your holiday.

Ready? Where to?

If you are trying to tour Australia in style you should not miss Byron Bay in New South Wales. It is also the recommendation from David from Australia Travel:

It is just different in it's feel to anywhere else. It is not just the beach, scenery or fresh local food, it is the people that live and work in Byron that make it unique. Hard to explain but just has that "feel" you won't find anywhere else. Kind of like that buzz you get in New York. Just a big city, but there is a special feeling there.

Keep calm and travel in peace

When you travel, something will always go wrong.

Whether it is missing a connection, losing something, forgetting something in your packing, a reservation that wasn't as planned.

Avoid getting upset for at least the first three things that don't go perfectly as that is to be expected. Maybe after that some mild reaction is okay.