6 "Must Do" Checkups To Have While On Testosterone Therapy

On testosterone therapy? You might think that the only thing now is to sit back and wait for your energy levels and libido to skyrocket. But going on T therapy is just the start as it's equally important to monitor the effects of the hormone on other aspects of your health.

You get what you pay for at antiaging clinics. Cheap ones don’t offer frequent monitoring of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) or bone mineral density, two key health indicators that can be affected by T therapy. The following table shows the major health organizations’ recommendations for monitoring these and other key levels once you’re on testosterone therapy:

Note that most of these organizations don’t recommend testing lipid levels, liver function, or, interestingly, testosterone levels. The Endocrine Society, however, recommends that the goal of T therapy should be to raise levels to the “mid-normal range,” as monitored throughout your treatment. Don’t let your clinic sell you on anything more.

You should definitely get your bone mineral density, PSA, and hematocrit tested, and have a digital rectal exam (sorry, fellas) soon after you go on T. Then have them done regularly—at least once a year—after that. Some doctors recommend a full prostate biopsy prior to initiating T therapy and to have your estrogen levels monitored as well, since T can profoundly affect estrogen levels. Discuss these options with your doctor.