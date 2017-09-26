6 Must-Haves For The Modern Home Office

Whether you’ve made an entire room or a corner into a home office or study, having stylish yet functional furniture and accessories makes the space a little more welcoming. (After all, with a home office you have a bit more flexibility than the more utilitarian designs one sees in a corporate office.) If it’s been some time since you’ve upgraded any of the accessories surrounding your desk, let alone your actual desk, take a look at these options currently available for sale at Viyet:
If your office desk mainly functions as an occasional surface for a laptop, then a simple desk is just enough to fit your needs. This design has an unusual silhouette that brings unexpected bold appeal to a home office.
For those that need a little extra storage close at hand, this handsome desk is a great option. Inspired by mid-century design, the desk has multiple drawers that offer plenty of space for papers and files without interrupting its stylish lines.
A vintage accessory adds a refreshing dash of the unexpected to the modern office. This sleek lamp illuminates any task with glamour to spare.
This iconic chair by Charles and Ray Eames ushered in a new era for well-considered office design. Though very comfortable thanks to supportive features like a subtle curved back, adjustable arms and butter-soft leather upholstery, the chair has a timeless style that will always be “in.”
A grey-washed finish brings depth to the poplar wood that composes these contemporary bookcases. The x-braces at the back and sides add subtle ornamentation that won’t distract from the objets d’art and books placed on the shelves.
An organic accent never fails to inspire. This gorgeous design by contemporary brand RabLabs walk that line between sculpture and bookend, and feature dazzling semi-precious quartz on a polished metal base.
CONVERSATIONS