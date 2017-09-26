6 Must-Haves For The Modern Home Office

Whether you’ve made an entire room or a corner into a home office or study, having stylish yet functional furniture and accessories makes the space a little more welcoming. (After all, with a home office you have a bit more flexibility than the more utilitarian designs one sees in a corporate office.) If it’s been some time since you’ve upgraded any of the accessories surrounding your desk, let alone your actual desk, take a look at these options currently available for sale at Viyet:

If your office desk mainly functions as an occasional surface for a laptop, then a simple desk is just enough to fit your needs. This design has an unusual silhouette that brings unexpected bold appeal to a home office.

For those that need a little extra storage close at hand, this handsome desk is a great option. Inspired by mid-century design, the desk has multiple drawers that offer plenty of space for papers and files without interrupting its stylish lines.

A vintage accessory adds a refreshing dash of the unexpected to the modern office. This sleek lamp illuminates any task with glamour to spare.

This iconic chair by Charles and Ray Eames ushered in a new era for well-considered office design. Though very comfortable thanks to supportive features like a subtle curved back, adjustable arms and butter-soft leather upholstery, the chair has a timeless style that will always be “in.”

A grey-washed finish brings depth to the poplar wood that composes these contemporary bookcases. The x-braces at the back and sides add subtle ornamentation that won’t distract from the objets d’art and books placed on the shelves.