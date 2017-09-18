6 of the Best Entertainment Podcasts

It's easy to see why podcasts are one of the most successful new media types. They're perfectly suited for an on-the-go lifestyle and the hosts and audience alike have an immediate connection, thanks to the direct, no-frills format.

At Kindred, we’ve had plenty of experience working with entertainers and franchises to develop their brands, with a finger on the entertainment pulse. Drawing from that experience, here are six of the best entertainment podcasts you should be listening to right now.

Comedian Jason Horton brings his friends onto his podcast to engage in loose, easygoing banter. He gives them a space to talk about their lives and to pass on any advice they have on how to find success doing what you love.

As a host, Horton is the perfect mix of geniality and deference. He never steps on the toes of his guests, always giving them as much time as they need to speak without interruption. One of the more notable episodes is with Big Brother contestant Trisha Paytas.

As the star of Super High Me, the creator of "The Leonard Maltin Game," and the host of numerous podcasts, Doug Benson is a one-man entertainment power plant. He even has a background credit in Blade Runner to his name.

In his flagship podcast, Doug Loves Movies, Benson puts on a traveling live show that's heavy on raucous, free-wheeling discussion about movies or just about anything else, along with a healthy serving of audience participation and long-running inside gags. Benson's enthusiasm for mind-altering substances adds to the equally shambolic and hilarious atmosphere.

More than any other podcast, WTF showcases the rich, human connection the medium is capable of. Marc Maron has been running his weekly interview show out of his garage since 2009, and along the way has talked to just about everyone, up to and including President Barack Obama.

The intimate setting along with Maron's by turn grouchy, heartfelt, and endearing personality has led to some remarkable moments over the years, with guests like Robin Williams and Louis C.K. venturing into deeply personal and emotional territory.

No matter who's being interviewed, the listener has the continued sense that a profound moment is just around the corner at any time.

Whether you're one of the pop-culture obsessed or just someone who's interested in the bizarre and beautiful complexity of online existence, What's Trending has got you covered. Host Shira Lazar is joined by a revolving cast of co-hosts and online celebrities on a never-ending quest to make sense of the modern world through the lens of celebrity news, the hottest stories, memes, entertainment, and literally everything else!

The tone is light-hearted and heavy on quips, and the large number of topics covered keeps things moving along at a brisk pace. There's a lot of supplemental content as well. You can listen weekly via podcast, catch video highlights on the What's Trending Youtube channel, and even follow along on every conceivable social media platform.

Along with co-host Sim Sarna, actress Anna Faris sits down with celebrity guests to discuss all things relationship. Games such as "potential deal breakers" and "how would you proceed" take up the first part of the show, with the back half given to listeners with relationship problems both romantic and platonic.

Faris might be "unqualified," in this area, but she's second to none when it comes to mixing comedy and compassion together on her show.

A casual, hang out type atmosphere sees funny men Adam Ray and Brad Williams talking with guests about their lives and their careers. The strong dynamic between the hosts makes for a consistently entertaining podcast that rarely needs to follow any kind of structure (other than what's funny at the moment).

Depending on who the guest is, the ambient raunch level can spike dramatically. But regardless of tone, it's a chill, easy-going podcast experience.